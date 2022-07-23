A review of the rest of the card at Ascot on King George day as Fresh landed the International Handicap for James Fanshawe.

Fresh prince lands International James Fanshawe’s FRESH bagged the big-race victory he has long promised in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes at Ascot. The son of Bated Breath has contested multiple prestigious handicaps at the Berkshire circuit over the past couple of seasons, finishing a close second in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last year. He was fourth in the Victoria Cup earlier this season and finished ninth when favourite to go one better than 12 months earlier in the Wokingham five weeks ago. Ridden by Danny Tudhope, Fresh was an 8/1 shot for his latest assignment and raced in the group that made their way down the middle of the track. Dark Shift, the 100/30 favourite to supplement his win in the Hunt Cup at the Royal meeting and claim a fifth win at Ascot, hit the front inside the final furlong. However, he was unable to resist the late surge of Fresh, who got up score by a short head from Bless Him, who also finished strongly to pip Dark Shift to the runner-up spot.

Course specialist Fanshawe said: “He loves this track. I was a bit concerned about going seven furlongs as he is best over six in a fast-run race. “But they have done a lovely job with the ground, which is easy to say in hindsight, and he deserves that as he was second in the Wokingham here and has run two very good races here this year. “It’s great that he’s won. He thoroughly deserves it. It is great for the team as things have been a bit sticky and hopefully this is a sign of good things to come. “I’m not sure where he will pop up next. He just likes something with a stiff finish and he loves soft ground, so whether we can afford to enter in the Champions Sprint here in October – you never know what happens there. “It is funny, this track, as sometimes you get horses who don’t like firm ground who can get away with firm ground here on that straight track for some reason.”

LEZOO justified 6/5 favouritism in the opening Group 3 Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes at Ascot on King George day. Frankie Dettori steered the daughter of Zoustar to a length success over Kinta with Breege two and a half lengths further away in third. Ralph Beckett's horse travelled well into the contest and challenged towards the stands' side as the race developed with the winner soon asserting control. Kinta emerged as the only danger in the final furlong but Lezoo was in command and was pushed out under hands and heels riding for a comfortable success.

Tough “She’s a tough girl. I wish they were all like her – four runs in five weeks,” said Beckett. “We will think about the Cheveley Park. She has just thrived on her racing. I really didn’t intend to run her here at all after Newmarket. I thought we would go to the Lowther. I thought York would really suit her as a racecourse, as a track as well. So, it is great to get it done. “Andrew Rosen, her part-owner, has had horses in England for 15 years and he has never seen one of them win, and he’s here today. So today is a good day for all concerned. “We will go to the Lowther next, probably. We will keep running her. If she keeps going like this, we will keep running her and won’t stand in her way.” When asked whether he was running the filly with such regularity because he feels she is more of a two-year-old than a three-year-old, the trainer added: “Not so much that, but when the ball is at your feet, it is a good idea to kick it.”

JUMBLY emulated her dam Thistle Bird by winning the Group 3 Longines Valiant Stakes in a thrilling finish under Hollie Doyle. Roger Charlton trained Thistle Bird to win this race 10 years ago and a decade on he won the same contest with her daughter, in partnership with his son, Harry, to complete the family affair. The German raider Novemba took them along for much of the contest and was a couple of lengths clear early in the straight, but the closers always looked like getting to her two furlongs out. While Zanbaq lacked for racing room Jumbly and Oscula were hitting full stride and it was the Charlton-trained horse that prevailed from the latter in a head-bob finish right on the line.

