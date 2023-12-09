Rest of Aintree review on Becher Chase day | Zambella brings up Twiston-Davies double

A review of the rest of the action from Becher Chase day at Aintree as Nigel Twiston-Davies landed a double.

Evens favourite Zambella gave trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies the second leg of a double at Aintree on Saturday, BoyleSports Becher Chase Day, when winning the Listed Boylesports Houghton Mares’ Chase. The race was rescheduled from the abandoned Carlisle meeting last weekend. Ridden by Daryl Jacob, the eight-year-old Zambezi Sun mare - for whom this was a ninth win over fences and her 11th in total - finished 17 lengths ahead of Burrows Diamond. The grey Sacre Coeur had sped off miles in front under Fergus Gillard, but was gradually overhauled and ended up in third place ultimately. “She’s an absolute queen, isn’t she?” asked Jacob, wearing the colours of owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. “She’s the apple of our eye as far as mares are concerned. She turns up every year, she runs her heart out, she gives everything that she has. “She was going to run a real good race at Cheltenham but a horse jumped into the back of her and she got a really nasty cut and that sort of stopped her. Nigel and his team have done a great job, and with the race being rearranged, it actually suits her better here, going left-handed. I was delighted again when the rain came. She’s such a wonderful, honest thing and tried very hard.” Bloodstock agent and racing manager to the owners, Anthony Bromley, said: “She just loves it. She seems in as good a form as ever. It’s an easily mapped out route, all being well - she’ll go to Doncaster at Christmas, then there’s Huntingdon; she’s not quite as good at Huntingdon, but there’s a vaulable race there in early February. “Then we’ll have a little think - she’s been to the Cheltenham Festival three times and can’t do it, and she might be being covered by March. She’s a broodmare prospect as well and has done plenty for us.” “She’s lovely,” enthused Nigel Twiston-Davies. “She’s been around forever, and she’s won eight Listed mares’ chases. She’s a very keen, exuberant mare - she’s gorgeous.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Twiston-Davies had kicked off the day with victory in the first race, the Boylesports Money Back 2nd Meeting Novices’ Handicap Hurdle, with Norman Fletcher. Named for the character played by Ronnie Barker in Porridge, the 11/4 shot beat 2/1 favourite Goonhilly into second under Sam Twiston-Davies. Sam said: “Although you wouldn’t see it today on heavy ground, he’s got a lot of pace. I don’t know what the handicapper will do but in a 0-120, two-mile handicap hurdle somewhere on nice ground, he’d be hard to beat, I think.” Richmond Lake made a hash of the final fence when well out in front under three-times champion jockey Brian Hughes, but stood up and cantered to the line to win the Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase. Trained by Donald McCain, Richmond Lake runs in the famous colours of Hemmings Racing - the late Trevor Hemmings won three renewals of the Grand National here at Aintree, one of which (Ballabriggs, 2011) was trained by McCain. “We got away with it,” admitted McCain, referring to the blunder at the last. “This was the plan - we just wanted to get a blow into him at Wetherby, and it worked out better than we thought. My assistant Adrian rides him every day; he shows nothing at home, nothing. But he’s a good little racehorse.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!