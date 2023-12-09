Rest of Aintree review on Becher Chase day | Zambella brings up Twiston-Davies double

A review of the rest of the action from Becher Chase day at Aintree as Nigel Twiston-Davies landed a double.
Evens favourite Zambella gave trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies the second leg of a double at Aintree on Saturday, BoyleSports Becher Chase Day, when winning the Listed Boylesports Houghton Mares’ Chase. The race was rescheduled from the abandoned Carlisle meeting last weekend.
Ridden by Daryl Jacob, the eight-year-old Zambezi Sun mare - for whom this was a ninth win over fences and her 11th in total - finished 17 lengths ahead of Burrows Diamond. The grey Sacre Coeur had sped off miles in front under Fergus Gillard, but was gradually overhauled and ended up in third place ultimately.
“She’s an absolute queen, isn’t she?” asked Jacob, wearing the colours of owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. “She’s the apple of our eye as far as mares are concerned. She turns up every year, she runs her heart out, she gives everything that she has.
“She was going to run a real good race at Cheltenham but a horse jumped into the back of her and she got a really nasty cut and that sort of stopped her. Nigel and his team have done a great job, and with the race being rearranged, it actually suits her better here, going left-handed. I was delighted again when the rain came. She’s such a wonderful, honest thing and tried very hard.”
Bloodstock agent and racing manager to the owners, Anthony Bromley, said: “She just loves it. She seems in as good a form as ever. It’s an easily mapped out route, all being well - she’ll go to Doncaster at Christmas, then there’s Huntingdon; she’s not quite as good at Huntingdon, but there’s a vaulable race there in early February.
“Then we’ll have a little think - she’s been to the Cheltenham Festival three times and can’t do it, and she might be being covered by March. She’s a broodmare prospect as well and has done plenty for us.”
“She’s lovely,” enthused Nigel Twiston-Davies. “She’s been around forever, and she’s won eight Listed mares’ chases. She’s a very keen, exuberant mare - she’s gorgeous.”
Twiston-Davies had kicked off the day with victory in the first race, the Boylesports Money Back 2nd Meeting Novices’ Handicap Hurdle, with Norman Fletcher.
Named for the character played by Ronnie Barker in Porridge, the 11/4 shot beat 2/1 favourite Goonhilly into second under Sam Twiston-Davies.
Sam said: “Although you wouldn’t see it today on heavy ground, he’s got a lot of pace. I don’t know what the handicapper will do but in a 0-120, two-mile handicap hurdle somewhere on nice ground, he’d be hard to beat, I think.”
Richmond Lake made a hash of the final fence when well out in front under three-times champion jockey Brian Hughes, but stood up and cantered to the line to win the Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase.
Trained by Donald McCain, Richmond Lake runs in the famous colours of Hemmings Racing - the late Trevor Hemmings won three renewals of the Grand National here at Aintree, one of which (Ballabriggs, 2011) was trained by McCain.
“We got away with it,” admitted McCain, referring to the blunder at the last. “This was the plan - we just wanted to get a blow into him at Wetherby, and it worked out better than we thought. My assistant Adrian rides him every day; he shows nothing at home, nothing. But he’s a good little racehorse.”
The Dan Skelton-trained Pembroke finished alone in The Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed on Racing Beginners’ Chase as all three of the other starters were pulled up. Pembroke had cantered round well in front of the others for the majority of the race, however, and the slow nature of the race suited him, his trainer said.
“Proper soft ground is important to him as it slows the race down - he doesn’t want too fast a run race,” said Skelton. “He wants a bit more time in front of his obstacles to adjust. But you can see he’s got a big engine; the others couldn’t even keep cantering. He’s a tough individual. He’s talented, but things are not easy for him. He was highly tried over hurdles, with and without success, and things will come together for him one day. He’s got it all there; it’s a case of managing it, nurturing it and letting it all happen.
“He’ll go to Lingfield for the Millions meeting - there’s a two-mile chase for him there and he likes real soft ground.”
Harry Skelton, who rode him, said: “I’m delighted with him. He’s got a big engine and he got the job done nicely today. That was important for him.”
Shropshire trainer Mel Rowley declared herself “over the moon” with Kyntara, after he saw off challenges from Monochromix and Gaye Legacy to make most of the running and win The Boylesports Acca Boost on Horse Racing Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at odds of 100/30 under Charlie Deutsch.
Rowley said: “He came to us having lost his way a little bit, so it has been so important just to get a smile back on his face. We thought we might have done it at Lingfield [where he won on 21 November], but obviously then you’ve got to follow it up. We know he will go in the soft, but he’s got to be happy doing it, and he seemed to love it out there.”
She explained how she and her team have revitalised the Lady Dulverton-owned Kayf Tara seven-year-old, who was formerly in training with Kim Bailey.
“We took him right back to basics; completely forgot he was a racehorse,” she said. “We’re massive believers in lots of education - lots of flat work, lots of gymnastic jumping, hacking, just completely changing their whole routine so they forget they are racehorses. Then you gradually reintroduce the gallop when you need it, and so on, and he seems to have thrived on it.
“Nancy Rollins, who is with him today, has done so much of the work with him in the school - she’s been fundamental to him becoming such a happy horse again. We make a big effort to make sure that horses have real individual attention, so it was very much one-to-one with Nancy, particularly in the early stages, and I think he has really developed because of that and become more and more confident, and confident in his own ability again. We now feel we are back on track.”
