Reports, reaction and free video replays from York on Thursday

A review of the rest of the action from day two of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

Haggas strikes with Theme William Haggas’ Sea Theme was a determined winner of the Listed British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes The Sea The Stars filly, who was the 5/2 favourite, won a Doncaster novice by a good margin last time out and showed plenty of tenacity to follow that win up with another when coming home a head to the good. Ridden by Tom Marquand, she chased down the leading horse, Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Climate Friendly, and held off some fast finishers to take the valuable Knavesmire prize. Haggas said: “Tom said she doesn’t know what she’s doing yet. A horse got away and he was just trying to gather her up so it’s very good she’s won She’s a tough filly, she’s done well to win as she’s pretty inexperienced. She battled hard and she’s clearly got ability.”

There are Group-race options under consideration now, with the filly proven on conditions near both ends of the spectrum. “She’s had a race today, there were no prisoners taken there. It could possibly be Park Hill (Doncaster) if she’s all right. Champions Day? I don’t know, that’s a big step up. “I always felt she wanted top of the ground as she’s such a fluent mover – she won on the soft at Doncaster when I wanted to pull her out, but the owner said to let her take her chance, I’m glad we did. She seems to go on most ground, so I suppose she’s going to be pretty good.” Deserved big prize for Ropey Guest The highly-popular Ropey Guest claimed a notable victory when taking the Clipper Handicap for George Margarson. The gelding is great campaigner for the stable and has often come within inches of landing a big handicap prize, including second-placed finishes in the past two renewals of the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket. At one stage the highest-rated maiden in the country, he has looked like he was due a bit of luck and on the Knavesmire he finally received it under regular rider Tom Queally. Having started at 40/1, the six-year-old ran gamely and saw off all challengers to come home a head in front of Point Lynas.

Margarson said: “Last time at Ascot he blew the start and before that in the Bunbury he was very unlucky, Sean Levey was devastated, so we knew he was in better form this year than he ever has been. “The Guest family (owners) live near Ascot and have their business there so he tends to run there a lot and it’s good money there. There is a race at Ascot next week but I said we’d come here and go for the big one, it’s over £70,000 to the winner. “Fair play to Tom, he said he’d ride him as a stayer, he has won over a mile at Yarmouth but you can’t really count that. He’s done most of his running in sprints. This is great for the yard, especially with the sales season coming up. “Katie (daughter) is away in Finland competing in a triathlon, she’s devastated she can’t be here but Rosie (daughter) has been riding her out and has obviously improved him! That’s his fourth win and he’s won over £200,000 in prize-money. He’s six now yet he was running in the Coventry and Acomb at two so we’ve never shirked anything.”

Ropey Guest is a popular winner

They all follow the Leader in big sales pot Dragon Leader blew his rivals out of the water with a runaway victory in the Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes at York. The Clive Cox-trained colt had won both career starts going into the race, taking a pair of Salisbury novices and subsequently arriving at York well-fancied as the 7-2 joint-favourite. Under Ryan Moore he made light work of a big field, surging into an unassailable lead to score by an impressive four and a half lengths from fellow market leader Ziggy’s Condor, in scenes almost reminiscent of Mums Tipple in the 2019 renewal.

Cox said: “We liked him and that’s three from three, so it was no surprise (to see him win), but to do it quite as comfortably as he did was great. Ryan got into a really nice rhythm and to see him kick like he did was amazing, so we’re very happy. “It means a great deal to win Harry Beeby’s race as he was a very close friend. Ryan is top drawer and I think our strike-rate is pretty good when he does occasionally dip in, but a lot of thanks goes to John Fahy who worked hard on this horse in the spring as well. “He’s in the sales race at Doncaster (Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes), which is a jolly nice prize as well. His median value qualifies him really nicely for that, but we’ll just see how we go. That was always the intention, but we’ll be thinking about that (Group races) properly as well.”