Rene Piechulek believes Torquator Tasso has every chance of successfully defending his Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe title in the autumn.

The five-year-old was a shock winner of the ParisLongchamp highlight last year, triumphing at huge odds for trainer Marcel Weiss and his rider Piechulek having won the Group One Grosser Preis von Baden as his warm up event. Torquator Tasso disappointed on his return this season, but having bounced back to winning form in a Hamburg Group Two, he finished a fine second behind Pyledriver in the King George at Ascot last month on unsuitably quick ground. A repeat in the Grosser Preis von Baden is next on the agenda on September 4, with Piechulek reporting the son of Adlerflug to be in good form at home.