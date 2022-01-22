Owner Garth Broom believes Remastered has the potential to fill the void left by 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River by striking gold for the first time this season in the Grade Two Peter Marsh Handicap Chase at Haydock.

Broom and his wife Anne, who operate as Brocade Racing, are seeking a new flagbearer to carry their silks following the retirement of Native River at the end of 2021. Since making an encouraging return to action over hurdles at Aintree in early November, the David Pipe-trained Remastered has fallen in the Grade Three Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury and finished second in last month’s Virgin Bet Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase at Haydock Park. Although things have not quite panned out as expected so far this season for the nine-year-old, who holds an entry in the Cheltenham Gold Cup at the Festival in March, Broom is confident he can return to the sort of form that saw him win three of his four starts over fences last season in Saturday’s extended 3m 1f contest. The Peter Marsh Chase forms part of a seven-race card with £294,000 on offer - a record for this raceday.

Broom said: “I am pretty confident he could end up being our flagbearer but he has still got to find another 20lb to be a serious contender for the top races. “We are getting 17lbs off Royale Pagaille and that is why we are going to Haydock as opposed to running off level weights at Lingfield. “He has got 10st 7lbs which is a nice racing weight so hopefully he can perform well receiving that weight. “I think he is an improving horse and hopefully he will find enough improvement to be a serious contender on Saturday. David (Pipe) thinks there is improvement to come as well. “He had a fantastic time last season. I don’t think he quite stayed the trip in the National Hunt Chase but as it turns out that was a pretty hot race and he still ran well there. “The race last time possibly came a little bit quick for him and I felt he was probably 90 per cent that day. I am hoping he will be 100 per cent on Saturday. I think we have found out that he is not really as dependant on really heavy ground like he used to be and that gives us a bit more to play with regarding the ground. It is just a case of keeping our fingers crossed now.”