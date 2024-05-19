Sporting Life
Remarquee (near side) in action
Remarquee (near side) in action

Remarquee will head to the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom

By Adam Morgan
14:32 · SUN May 19, 2024

Remarquee will head to the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom in a bid to book her ticket to Royal Ascot.

The Ralph Beckett-trained filly was a leading performer at three and after landing the Fred Darling at Newbury on her first start last term, she went on to pick up a silver medal in both the Coronation and Falmouth Stakes later in the summer, where she had the misfortune of bumping into Tahiyra and an on-song Nashwa respectively.

Her final appearance last season was a respectable fourth when sent off the 2/1 favourite for Deauville’s Prix Rothschild, but she somewhat underwhelmed on her 2024 return in the Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield, where she was far too keen and beaten five lengths in fifth.

Connections are expecting Remarquee to take a huge leap forward on her next start as they plot a course to the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at the Royal meeting.

The Wathnan Racing-owned filly is now tasked with following in the footsteps of former stablemate Prosperous Voyage, who claimed the same Derby day Group Three for the Beckett team 12 months ago.

“I think she was very fresh and she was keen to post and just ran all a bit free and fresh,” said Richard Brown, racing adviser for Wathnan.

“Ralph expects her to come on a lot for the run and we think she will and we’ll probably look at the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom on Derby day.

“We’ve said all along we will work backwards from the Duke of Cambridge and we haven’t changed from that plan.”

