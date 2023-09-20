Relief Rally set for Cheveley Park in preference to Abbaye

The William Haggas-trained filly has won four of her five starts to date, her only defeat coming at Royal Ascot where she was beaten a nose by American raider Crimson Advocate in the Queen Mary.

She subsequently dominated her rivals in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury before successfully stepping up to the Cheveley Park distance of six furlongs in the Group Two Lowther at York.

In the immediate aftermath Haggas raised the possibility of his youngster taking on her elders at ParisLongchamp, but connections are favouring keeping her against her own sex and age group on the Rowley Mile.

“The plan is very much to go to the Cheveley Park at this moment in time,” said Anthony Bromley, racing manager for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

“It’s pretty much decision made, obviously other variables can happen between now and then, but at the moment all roads lead to Newmarket.

“It just seems she deserves a go at a Group One and the Cheveley Park is fillies’ only and six furlongs, which seemed to suit well in the Lowther.

“William seems happy with her and there’s no reason not to go to Newmarket really.”