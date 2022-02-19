Willie Mullins’ charge was sent off the 2/5 favourite to claim a first win since December 2019 and he prevailed with the minimum of fuss in the hands of Paul Townend.

Campaigned exclusively in Grade One company for the last two years, Melon made the most of a dip in class to come home six lengths clear of Sizing Pottsie, with Betfair clipping him to 12-1 for the Ryanair Chase, one of three Festival entries along with the Gold Cup and Stayers’ Hurdle.

Mullins said: “It’s great to get him back to winning ways. He did a little bit of work during the week which was fantastic and we decided to come here. Paul said he really enjoyed himself and we’ll see where we go from here. He’s in everything at Cheltenham. He’s run great races there but it’s hard to find a race that he can win at Cheltenham.