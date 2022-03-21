This summer will see a number of firsts for Hamilton, including their richest ever raceday, the Sky Bet Sunday Series on Sunday May 8 worth £200,000, and the richest single race as it has been confirmed that the historic Lanark Silver Bell will be run as a Heritage Handicap worth £100,000 on Friday August 26.

Further investment across the programme has also been revealed, with all races at Hamilton expected to be run for at least £2,000 above BHA minimum values, with feature Listed, Class 2, 3 and 4 races also offering significant prize funds, including the Listed EBF Glasgow Stakes which will be run for £55,250.

Newly appointed Racecourse Managing Director, Ashley Moon said; “Hamilton Park are committed to delivering an aspirational race programme which strikes an effective balance across all grades of race. It’s fantastic to be able to offer record prize money for 2022, and the upgrade of the Lanark Silver Bell to a Heritage Handicap will see our ambitions realized as we have always aimed to develop such a historic race.

"Away from the track the team have conducted a full review of our offering to visiting owners, and we are pleased to be able to offer increased badge and meal allowances alongside additional benefits which we hope will be welcomed by single owners and syndicates alike.

"Our commitment to offering the very best raceday experience for all, both on and off the track, remains as strong as ever, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming everybody to Hamilton Park this summer."

This announcement follows the publication of Hamilton's commitment to Owners & Trainers for 2022, which can be read by visiting www.hamilton-park.co.uk.