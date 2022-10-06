"All the yearling sales have been very strong so far, breaking records everywhere - we have come here and the sale has got the best individuals so it is no surprise that Tattersalls is having an amazing sale."

When explaining the strength of the market here, Knight said: "There is a beautiful bunch of horses here, it is the best catalogue of individuals we have seen at any yearling sale this year as a bunch. You often get into some sales and individuals don't match up to the pedigrees – here the individuals have matched up as well, there are some lovely horses.

"We were underbidder on a filly yesterday by Frankel and they are as hot as anything and hard to buy. We were well aware we'd have to pay a good price to get him."

"He is obviously a Frankel," said Knight when explaining the reasons for the purchase. "He is a scopey, quality colt - I went down and saw him again this morning and he was very relaxed. He is a very athletic horse, he vetted well, the dam has produced a 100+ rated horse already and he comes from a nice family. He is just a lovely colt. It was the top of our budget and where we saw we'd have to go to get him.

Consigned by Watership Down Stud on behalf of breeder Bjorn Nielsen, the colt is a half-brother to the Listed placed AMNIARIX out of a daughter of MY BRANCH, the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes second and Irish 1000 Guineas third and dam of Group 1 Haydock Sprint Cup winner TANTE ROSE.

The highest priced lot for the day was the FRANKEL colt out of SEA THE STARS mare BOLD LASS who sold for 2,000,000 guineas to the bid of agent Richard Knight after he saw off trainer Charlie Appleby, standing with the Godolphin team.

Frankel was a superstar on the racecourse and looks to have transferred that superiority to the breeding shed, breaking all records so far in his stud career and already the sire of a remarkable eight top level winners in 2022. He has five of the top ten prices at this year’s October Book 1 Sale, including today’s top two lots.

Turnover for the three-day sale was a record 126,671,000 guineas, up a massive 47% on last year’s sale, whilst the average and median rose by 30% and 25% respectively to 298,752 guineas and 200,000 guineas, both records.

Two lots earlier another son of FRANKEL hit the headlines when selling for 1,900,000 guineas to the partnership of MV Magnier and Peter Brant’s White Birch Farm. Consigned by Fittocks Stud and bred by Sara & Luca Cumani in partnership with Arrow Farm & Stud, the colt is out of the PIVOTAL mare BLUE WALTZ, a winning half-sister to the Group 3 Nell Gwyn Stakes winner FANTASIA and the Group 3 winner PINK SYMPHONY, the dam of Grade 1 Man O’ War Stakes winner HIGHLAND CHIEF.

"It has been an amazing week, the market has been very strong - long may it continue! It is very exciting to be part of this environment," said Luca Cumani of Fittocks. "You never know what they might make, we thought he'd be 500,000 guineas to 800,000 guineas and up, but you can never tell."

He recalled: "I trained for Peter Brant in the 1980s and early 90s, I trained the dam of Thunder Gulch for him and the good filly Roseate Tern, and we have known each other for donkey's years."

Cumani added: "It is especially good that this colt stays in Europe - we need the class horses, but people know that if you want class horses you need to come to this sale and to Europe to get them."

The sale’s leading buyer Godolphin secured another son of DUBAWI when landing the colt out of the GALILEO mare HOW for 1,600,000 guineas, after seeing off underbidder Roger Varian. Consigned by Eugene Daly’s Longview Stud, the colt’s beautifully bred dam HOW was purchased at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale in 2019 for 680,000 guineas by Stroud Coleman Bloodstock. She is a daughter of the dual Group 1 winner LILLIE LANGTRY and a sister to the Champion two and three-year-old filly MINDING, this year’s Oaks winner TUESDAY and the Irish 1000 Guineas winner EMPRESS JOSEPHINE.

After signing the last docket, Anthony Stroud reflected on the three amazing days of trade at Book 1 of the October Yearling Sale:

"I think it has been a very good sale, I think the horses have really been exceptional, a really good group of horses. It has been very competitive with a lot of visitors from America here, Coolmore participating, Godolphin, Sheikh Mohammed has been here, and it was fantastic to have seen Shadwell buying. The Japanese having been busy too. The prices have been strong and the breeders have been paid. Overall the standard of the horses have been reflected by the prices. I think it has been a good week.

"The sale has built up as we have gone through the second and third days. This is the top end and whether you are in art or racing, people want to be involved in the top end.

"Dubawi is an incredible stallion and he is now a twenty one year old. His percentages are very good, and Charlie Appleby is very good at training them - he is a master with them. It is the obvious route for us."

The fourth highest price for the day was 1,500,000 guineas for the DUBAWI half-brother to Group 3 Solario Stakes winner and Group 2 Champagne Stakes third SILVER KNOTT. Trainer William Haggas made much of the early running on the colt, along with agent Tom Goff, before Anthony Stroud and David Redvers took over with the former prevailing on behalf of the Godolphin team.

The son of the Group 1 winning NATHANIEL mare GOD GIVEN, herself a half-sister to the multiple Group 1 winner POSTPONED, was consigned by Whatton Manor Stud on behalf of breeder Andrew Stone’s St Albans Bloodstock.

Stone said: "When you breed a lovely horse it always very sad to see them go. I have 16 mares and one has to keep the operation going, we are so blessed to have wonderful buyers in the market who are prepared to pay such a wonderful price for such a good horse.

"Having bred Postponed I was so excited to see him go on so well and now Silver Knott, I hope this horse is really good for them. We are so humbled. It was slightly surreal, he is such a special horse - he walked really well around the ring and he is such a big imposing horse. Postponed seems such a long time ago now and you wait for these good ones to come along, and it is the stuff dreams are made of.

"We are just deeply grateful to Sheikh Mohammed supporting the trade. A lot of credit goes to the Players and the team at Whatton, they do such a fantastic job. I am very blessed to have the majority of my mares with them and with Julian at Newsells, I am very lucky."

Consignor Ed Player said: "It is our first seven-figure sale, last year was our highest with his half-brother when he made 725,000 guineas so to hit the million was unbelievably exciting, we are so delighted for Andrew. He is such a great guy, and a massive supporter of the industry and for him to have a big sale, I could not be more delighted for him and his family.

"All year we have known he is a beautiful horse. He has got the pedigree, got the looks, got everything, but to hit that sort of level - you dream about it but in reality you have so many hoops to jump through. He has given us a few nervous moments along the way, but the guys at home have done an amazing job and the team here too, and Mark who has been showing him.

"It is the stuff of dreams."

Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale takes place from Monday, 10th to Wednesday, 12th October.