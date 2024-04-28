Sporting Life
Aidan Coleman, Jamie Moore and Paddy Brennan
Aidan Coleman, Jamie Moore and Paddy Brennan

Recently-retired trio grateful for Sandown tribute

By Adam Morgan
15:09 · SUN April 28, 2024

Paddy Brennan, Jamie Moore and Aidan Coleman may have all bowed out during the 2023-24 campaign, but they enjoyed one more moment in the spotlight when honoured at Sandown’s end-of-season finale.

The trio have celebrated great moments in the saddle and received mementos to commemorate their careers during the prize-giving ceremony that preceded the final jumps meeting of the season.

Paddy Brennan was the most recent of the three to hang up his boots, waving goodbye after steering Fergal O’Brien’s Manothepeople to victory at Cheltenham earlier this month.

He has no regrets about his decision but the 2004-2005 leading conditional jockey was delighted to finally get his moment to grace the champions’ stage at Sandown.

“It’s lovely to see everyone at Sandown and I’ve never been on the stage before. When I was champion conditional, I had to go to Market Rasen that day and I rode for Martin Pipe,” said Brennan.

“I’m so lucky to have got to the end of my career and I have loved it, but I’m definitely ready for the next chapter.

“I think I was semi-retired for a while anyway, as I wasn’t riding so much, but I was always scared of retiring, as you never know how you’re going to feel. I never wanted to go back once I retired and I’m very happy with my decision.”

Jamie Moore enjoyed some of his finest hours at Sandown aboard Sire De Grugy and he was equally thrilled to be honoured by the course, having crossed over to retirement in February.

“I had a long career and I’ve been overwhelmed by the appreciation I have had just for doing a hobby really,” said Moore.

“Sandown means a lot me and I’ve had some brilliant days here and it’s my favourite track. It’s really nice to get this recognition and I don’t feel like I deserve it, but I’ve enjoyed a brilliant career.

“To go out with Paddy and Aidan, two lads I’ve known for a very long time, is brilliant and it’s very kind to give us this trophy.”

Moore was sporting some rather fashionable bandages on his nose courtesy of a recent operation and he joked: “I’ve had a wind-op, you can declare the wind-op on the racecard now.”

Like Moore, Aidan Coleman’s career was cut short by injury woes and it was perhaps fitting that he was given a share of the limelight on the day one of his showpiece rides Jonbon put in a dazzling display to pick up the Celebration Chase.

Having enjoyed fantastic victories aboard the likes of Paisley Park and Put The Kettle On, the multiple Grade One-winning rider is now searching for his next opportunity in the sport.

“I wouldn’t have minded a few more years, but I’m happy with what I’ve achieved, at the same time,” said Coleman.

“I’m very grateful to Sandown and it means a lot to myself, Paddy and Jamie.

“I’m looking forward to whatever might come next and I’m kind of struggling to find a place, but hopefully something will turn up.”

