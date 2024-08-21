Recap the action from day two of the Ebor Festival from York, including the Yorkshire Oaks

Recap the action from day two of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival from York, including Content's win in the Yorkshire Oaks.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

Blog recap 5.28: And that, as they say, is that. It was the Ryan Moore show (presumably a silent film) once more, as Content ran out a gutsy winner of the feature Yorkshire Oaks despite failing to settle in the early stages. The leading rider added further success on Angel Hunter in the nursery. Ed Walker completed a double of his own thanks to victories for Celandine in the opening Lowther Stakes and Scenic in the listed Galtres Stakes, while Clive Cox won the valuable Goffs sales race for the second year in a row as Diligently reeled in Arizona Blaze late in the day. Thunder Run won his owners’ prize money by landing the Clipper Handicap, while finally, there was a remarkable five-timer recorded as Alfa Kellenic edged out Queen of Mougins to win the closing fillies’ handicap. Join me again from 10(ish) for more blog hijinks, as we try to dissect a card that has speed at its core - the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes is due off at 3.35, 35 minutes after the six-furlong Gimcrack Stakes. Until then, my friends. Now, where's that gin.....?

Race result 5.23: The 4/1 favourite Miss Information is mowed down late on as Alfa Kellenic (17/2) pips Queen of Mougins (12/1) to win the valuable British EBF Fillies' Handicap! Elim (7/1) ran well in fourth, ahead of Raknah (18/1) and Aquacell (40/1) who were fifth and sixth respectively.

5.18: In other news, Ralph Beckett reports that You Got To Me will likely head to Ascot next. Read our big-race report here to find out all of the reaction from beaten connections.

5.16: We saw Moore defy a wide draw in our previous race over this seven-furlong trip so I wouldn't worry too much about the stall position here. Favourite Miss Information has been progressing well and didn't get much of a run at Goodwood last time (off this mark), but I'm going to stick with Sunfall who holds a few of these on her Haydock win and is only 3 lb higher here. Queen of Mougins was bucking on her way out onto the chute which leads runners out onto the track. Raknah looks well, and appears to be a big price following a front-running win at Galway last time which was achieved despite unfavourable terms. She's up in the handicap as a result but is clearly a filly in form. 5.13: Ryan Moore has been unrivalled once more, and rides Pinafore in the last. Here's his view: "She's a tough filly who has run some decent races in defeat over 6f and 7f since winning a handicap at Nottingham off 93 last September. Another ultra-competitive York handicap and the filly may not have any secrets from the handicapper, but William (Haggas) is sticking on blinkers for the first time so hopefully she can run well."



5.10: We've still got one more to come from York, and Andrew Asquith will be hoping to follow the good work of colleague Kieran Clark who tipped up Thunder Run in our Best of Timeform feature. Here's what 'Squiff' wrote about Elim in the lucky last: A wide-open fillies' handicap to close the card but I'm convinced that Elim has the ability to win a race of this nature. She progressed well last season, and the form of her reappearance run at Redcar in May has worked out well, so I was a little disappointed with her effort at Royal Ascot afterwards. Elim travelled powerfully through that race, though, and was one of the last to come off the bridle but probably wasn't best placed given how that event panned out (it paid to race closer to the pace). She was far from disgraced in listed company at Pontefract last time, again travelling as well as any but leaving the impression a mile, on soft ground at a stiff track maybe just stretched her. The handicapper didn't miss that effort, and she is now 9 lb higher in the weights than she was at Royal Ascot, but I think this strong-travelling filly will be suited by a return to seven furlongs and am of the opinion she hasn't yet reached her ceiling yet.

5.04: Ryan Moore - who has five winners already this week - has just run away from Sporting Life columnist Lydia Hislop in order to take a selfie with a racegoer. Unprecedented scenes from the leading rider and that's borderline stalking Lydia... 5.03: Andrew McLaren is back for more multiple action on Friday – hopefully with fewer non-runners.

4.57: Right, before we look at today’s final race at 5.20 let’s check out some previews for Friday’s racing on the Knavesmire.

Race result 4.47: It's another for Ryan Moore as Angel Hunter (8/1) wins the sensory-junction.co.uk Autism Awareness EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap! Richard Hannon's charge may have only held off 4/1 favourite Age of Gold by a diminishing neck but the result never looked in doubt after Moore struck for home over a furlong out. Qaseem (12/1) ran well from the front in third, with Spell Master (5/1) fourth ahead of King of Angels (28/1). Full result and replay to follow...

4.44: Will Original Outlaw give another boost to that Kempton maiden form won by Time For Sandals? Runners about to load up. 4.41: Richard Fahey, who won yesterday's nursery, on his runner Tuscan Point: "He ran better when second at Chester the other day, I was pleased with him there. Look this is a York nursery and very competitive as you’d expect. I’m not wild about the draw in 15, I’d prefer he was a little lower, and it’s a case of the faster they go the better he’ll run. I hope they go flat out because he’ll be coming home." 4.40: I’m not sure the gin helped by the way. Right, the sensory-junction.co.uk Autism Awareness EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap is up next at 4.45. Chesham seventh Age of Gold heads the betting but I’m more interested in the progressive Art Market and the overpriced Dukes of Haather who was behind Original Outlaw at Goodwood last time out.

Yorkshire Oaks reaction 4.20: “She has come forward since the Curragh and every time we have stepped her up in trip she has improved,” said winning trainer Aidan O’Brien. “We ran her in the fillies’ race on (Irish) Derby weekend, the Pretty Polly, to see if she would get a mile and a quarter and she finished behind two older fillies. Ryan came in and said no doubt she will get a mile and a half and we went to the Irish Oaks and we had a pacemaker that didn’t go fast enough for her and the race never opened up for her. “Ryan gave her an incredible ride and she’s not straightforward or easy. She has a lot of pace and he did an incredible job to get her relaxed. The pace was stronger today and she kept coming. Ryan was surprised because she was so keen but she kept coming from the three-furlong marker. It was incredible ride and she is a very brave filly who will be better in a faster-run race. “She could go to one of the fillies’ (Arc) trials, she could go to an Arc or a Vermeille or to America. She’s definitely going to be better where the pace is strong, wherever that is, as she is still racing in a gear too high. When she gets into a gear which has other horses out of their comfort zone, she will be comfortable and it will be amazing to see what she can do off that kind of pace.”

Race result 4.16: It's a double on the day for Ed Walker as Scenic (8/1) wins the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes under Oisin Murphy! The winner travelled really well off the strong pace set by Noisy Jazz, and was able to pick up 7/4 favourite Karmology after the gaps opened up in the final furlong. Karmology ran well in second, with Nakheel (8/1) staying on for a never-nearer third. Divina Grace (7/1) was fourth.

4.08: Nakheel is one of two three-year-olds in the field along with Noisy Jazz who steps up in trip after a ready win over a mile on debut at Newmarket. She is a half-sister to Big Orange so should get the trip just fine. Favourite Karmology looks short to me, and I'd be taking her on despite her progress in handicaps/listed company this season. 4.05: The upcoming British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes is wide open with leading contenders Fairy Glen and, most notably, Sea Just In Time both non-runners. I think there is plenty more to come from Nakheel now she is back on a flatter track, as I don’t think she enjoyed Newmarket last time, and Mistral Star ran well in the Yorkshire Oaks regardless. But I’ll stick with second-favourite Satin as she looks to have been teed-up for this assignment and it looks significant that Jessica Harrington steps her back out of handicap company.

3.54: Talking of reactions, Matt Chapman doing the announcing at York for the feature races receiving the same sort of reception to his numerous Content jokes as a fart in a crowded lift would get.

3.53: Some reaction from the Clipper Handicap from earlier in the day. Karl Burke, who also saddled the third-placed Holloway Boy, said: “I’m just glad to get a winner, what we’ve run so far have been running reasonably well but it’s nice to get one, especially for Steve in the race he sponsors. “I think this is a very good horse in the making, he’s still very raw. It wasn’t the plan to go out and make it, but David said he jumped well and didn’t feel he was going quick enough so wanted to go on. “He did say if something had taken him on it probably would have cost him the race as he was on fresh air in the last 100 yards. At the moment a mile is far enough for him. “Holloway Bay has run his usual game race, too, but he’s carrying plenty of weight at the moment. “The Balmoral (on Champions Day) will be the right type of race for them both.”

3.50: First thoughts? No complaints, as Emily Upjohn didn’t hit her heights – perhaps that’s just as good as she is these days – but went down fighting trying to concede 9 lb to two good three-year-old fillies. Check out the full race replay below to make up your own mind. 3.48: Looking for more great content? Head over to our news section for all of Thursday’s big-race reports. See what I did there?

Feature race result

𝘼𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 big winner at @yorkracecourse for the @Ballydoyle team! 🏆



Content (Galileo x Mecca's Angel) wins the Yorkshire Oaks under 𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 brilliant ride from Ryan Moore 👏pic.twitter.com/7uJmV1a15R — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 22, 2024

3.39: Content (3/1f) wins the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks! I am an idiot and it's another Group-race win this week for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore, who stick to the far side and wear down Emily Upjohn (7/2) in the final furlong to win despite being keen early on. You Got To Me (9/2) also wore down a back-to-form Emily Upjohn to take second place, with the front three well clear of Mistral Star in fourth. Sky Bet make Content 6/1 from 8/1 for the Champion Fillies & Mares at Ascot, and 8/1 (from 12/1) for the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf. The win was also a landmark 100 individual Group 1 winners for star sire Galileo. John Ingles took a look at some of them recently, which you can read here.

3.34: There's some music blasting out at the track, making it hard to hear what's going on. Do I not like that. 3.33: AOB has won this race three times in the last four years but Content (and Ribblesdale winner Port Fairy) are more Warm Heart than Love aren’t they? I’m not convinced, though perhaps that makes me an idiot. Just be positive Kieran on Emily Upjohn and I can have no complaints, win or lose. Horses heading down to the start as we wait to see if John Gosden's mare can follow in the footsteps of former stablemate Enable (and Sir Mark Prescott's Alpanista) and win this race as a five-year-old.

3.30: Not much in the betting between Content, who was three quarters of a length behind You Got To Me when last seen in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh, progressive Lancashire Oaks winner Queen of the Pride, and class-act Emily Upjohn. You Got To Me is next-best at 9/2. There’s been some money for Sea Theme who recorded a confidence-boosting win in France last month, while Mistral Star is closely linked on their Haydock run behind Queen of the Pride and may rate some value at around 12s. 3.21: Less than 15 minutes until the feature race now. Let's get the view of Rory Delargy and Ruby Walsh ahead of the Group 1 Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.

3.15: It emerged during the build up to the last race that Regional is unlikely to run in tomorrow's feature Nunthorpe Stakes due to scoping badly at home. That's a shame for the race as he helped add real depth to what looks a good renewal.

Goffs Sales race reaction 3.11: Some reaction from the valuable sales race from earlier. Clive Cox, trainer of winner Diligently: “It was enormously satisfying to win Harry’s (Beeby, the late chairman of Goffs) race last year, he was a very special person to me and to win it two years running is amazing. “He’s a very nice horse, especially with his pedigree (son of Harry Angel), that makes it all the more pleasing. “He was one of those horses I wanted to run over five furlongs just to put his brain into gear. I thought he’d run well at Sandown last time, but he got absolutely murdered down on the rail and that’s why he finished nine lengths behind. “He clearly put that result well and truly behind him today with a very satisfying reward. He’s got a wonderful mind and it’s really pleasing that he’s got a bit of scope to go on next year as well. “It’s always a step-by-step process, but I’m really pleased that he’s confirmed he is what I hoped he might be. “He cost a bit (£100,000), but he’s made up for that investment today and hopefully he’ll continue to progress as well.” Adrian Murray said of Arizona Blaze: “He looked home and hosed, but he ran a blinder, we’re delighted with him. “He looked like he had it 200 yards out, but the winner came very late at him, had he come at him sooner we might have hung on. “We were a little bit slow out of the stalls, it probably cost us a length and David said it probably cost us the race. “It will be back into Pattern company now, I think Kia (Joorabchian, owner) is anxious to go to America with him for the Breeders’ Cup.”

Race result 3.06: Thunder Run (6/1) makes all to win the Clipper Handicap - sponsored by his owner - for David Egan and Karl Burke! Punting Pointers' each-way selection Mirsky was second at 28/1, with Holloway Boy (15/2) placed again in third ahead of James McHenry (12/1) in fourth. Bennetot (14/1) was fifth.

3.00: Horses about to load. 10/3 for Elmajjm. Placepot banker Holloway Boy into 7/1, just preceded by New Image at 6/1 and the sponsor's Thunder Run at 13/2. Good luck whatever you're on. Course winner Catch The Paddy a spot of value having chased home the favourite at Newcastle earlier in the season? 2.59: Sporting Life columnist Richard Fahey on Stone Soldier: "He’s seven now and I’d imagine there’ll be a few with younger legs who are too good for him in this. It’s very competitive and he needs to at his very best to figure, which he wasn’t at Chester last time." 2.58: It’s James McHenry for me. I know that the westerly crosswind is making life a little tougher for horses near the pace than yesterday, but not significantly so, and I think he’s going to be in the perfect position from his low draw. Will the Thirsk run of La Trinidad-James McHenry-Thunder Run come to the fore?

2.53. From pains in the back to.... Ben Linfoot now, as Sporting Life’s very own wedding crasher kicks off his two selections in our next race.

2.50: My next-door-neighbour Annette (wife of former trainer Tommy Craig whose uncle George Boyd trained Scotland’s only classic winner Rockavon) swears by a gin and tonic by 4pm daily. I don’t mean she stands there saying rude words, just that it has medicinal properties. I’m going to see whether similar tactics help with the back pain ahead of the next, so forgive me if this blog becomes even more unreadable by 5.20.

2.45: Matt was out of luck in race two but he has a third bet this afternoon, coming up in our next race: Finding the right balance between price and potential is rarely straightforward in a race of this nature but BENNETOT – one of New Image’s five stablemates in opposition - might just be the sensible answer. O’Meara has proven himself to be one of the best trainers around with other people’s cast-offs and this son of Ectot was Listed-placed at three for Al Shaqab before losing his way and moving to North Yorkshire for €110,000 last summer. New connections have had to be patient but after two starts last term and a handful earlier in 2024, he came down 13lb in the weights to a mark of 84 and duly won comfortably from off a strong pace in a competitive Racing League handicap at Windsor last Thursday. He’s due to go up to 89 for that and is effectively competing off 91 under the mandatory penalty here but that bit of back-class suggests he’ll still prove to be ahead of the assessor now everything’s clicking into place. On top of that, Billy Loughnane seemed to get a great tune out of the five-year-old a week ago and stays in the plate.

2.38: You've got to feel a bit for the runner-up Arizona Blaze who ran a stormer, always up near the pace and doing plenty of the donkey work. But then again, he's already had a profitable enough season... Remember, you can watch back all of today's races by logging into your Sporting Life account and clicking into the race result. Because I'm nice, here's the latest one below.

Which horse are you adding to your My Stable horse tracker? It's the fourth Jorge Alvares for me who came from a long way back...

Race result

Diligently wins at York

2.30: The 77-rated maiden-no-more Diligently (22/1) nabs 11/8 favourite Arizona Blaze to win the Harry's Half Million By Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes for Clive Cox and Rossa Ryan! Sensorium (28/1) gives his 'Hold My Beer' owners another fantastic return by shading third from Jorge Alvares (18/1). Against The Wind (28/1) travelled well for a long way but could only hold on for fifth ahead of the never-nearer An Outlaw's Grace (4/1). Cox was winning the race for the second year in a row after the success of Dragon Leader 12 months previously.

2.24: Plenty of these could have done some damage in nurseries from their current marks, notably Territorial Knight who chased home Wednesday winner Yes I’m Mali at Wetherby in June. Horses loading, good luck with whatever you're on. 6/4 now the jolly. 2.22: I've had to settle for six with Sky Bet. Cue inevitable seventh-placed-finish...

2.20: Are you with class (Arizona Blaze) or more of a target (An Outlaw’s Grace)? I’m going to hunt a bookie paying out 10 places and go for Bear Kode. Horses down at the start.

2.18: Some reaction from the Lowther now. A jubilant Ed Walker, trainer of Celandine, said: “I haven’t had a buzz like that for a long time, I don’t know why but it really got me. “I really fancied her at Goodwood when she kind of disappointed, she disappointed in France too and I stupidly took on the colts at Goodwood hunting for fast ground when I was probably over-thinking it a bit too much. “That was very special, the way she does it, she’s so tough. I think she got a bit lonely at Goodwood, we had to use a lot of gas early over five down that hill, drawn out on a wing whereas today she was in amongst it and surged forward. “She’s very quick, very tough, very genuine and Tom gets on brilliantly with her. She’s cool.” He added: “She’s properly quick, an out-and-out sprinter. I got my leg pulled for putting her in the Moyglare, but the Lowther will do! “I guess the Cheveley Park and then the Breeders’ Cup has got to be the plan.” Of the runner-up Time For Sandals, trainer Harry Eustace said: “I’m delighted and I think it was probably a lack of experience that’s made the difference. “I think she’s very much a filly for next year, but we’ve managed to get every target that we were aiming for and that is down to her really. “She might run once more (this year), I’m not sure where or in what. She qualifies for the Tattersalls Ireland sales race (at Newmarket on September 15), but there are black-type races out there too, so we’ll just have to have a think where we go. “She saw the trip out very well, but it is an easy six furlongs and I couldn’t tell you if she’s going to strengthen up and this will be her trip next year or not. She’s bred to be a sprinter and we’ll certainly stick to six for her next run and see what happens next year.”

2.13: I’ve just looked up to see Luke Morris commentating on Marsha’s narrow success over Lady Aurelia in a years-gone-by Nunthorpe. Never mind that, I want commentaries on losing rides.

2.07: I’ll get some more Lowther reaction once it’s in, but in the meantime let’s look ahead to the Harry's Half Million By Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes which is 20 minutes away(ish). Value Bet supremo(?) Matt Brocklebank has picked the race apart so let’s start with him.

1.58: Ruby Walsh amongst those questioning the angle of the stalls on ITV. I've not heard that before but I'm going to add it to my list of excuses.

Celandine gets the better of Time For Sandals (out of shot) and Leovanni (red cap)

Race result 1.52: Celandine (13/2) wins the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes by a neck! Well, that's a little annoying, but fair play to Ed Walker and Tom Marquand, teaming up with the winner who got first run on Time For Sandals (10/1) and was always holding on on her first try over six furlongs. Leovanni (3/1) and Heavens Gate were third and fourth respectively having held every chance, and appearing, at first glance, to have no excuses. The runner-up had to wait for a gap and then switch to the outside under Richard Kingscote, but I'm not totally convinced that she would have won with a clear run (despite holding a losing betting slip).

1.48: Money for Tales Of The Heart who doesn't have much to find with the favourite on their Duchess of Cambridge run. 1.47: Horses down at the start in good time so crack on with those last-minute selections. It's Time For Sandals for me, who is a little on her toes down at the start. 1.46: Check out Graham Cunningham's World Pool selections.

1.45: Ryan Moore on his mount Heavens Gate: A beautifully bred filly, who is uncomplicated, consistent, straightforward and hasn’t been out of the first three in 5 starts. Her third in the Albany reads well considering what Simmering has done since and she showed a great attitude to land the Ballyhane in Naas last time out. Obviously more to do here but a fast track like York will suit her well.

1.40: Horses in the paddock ahead of the opener due off in 10 minutes.

🏇 @oismurphy joins us to discuss his rides at @yorkracecourse this afternoon...



𝟭𝟰:𝟮𝟱 Ghost Run

𝟭𝟱:𝟬𝟬 New Image

𝟭𝟱:𝟯𝟱 Queen Of The Pride

𝟭𝟲:𝟭𝟬 Scenic

𝟭𝟲:𝟰𝟱 Spell Master

𝟭𝟳:𝟮𝟬 Miss Information#EborFestival pic.twitter.com/tRAiDdDQH2 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 22, 2024

1.38: Finally, I liked Sunfall’s attitude when she got back to winning ways at Haydock earlier this month. Those Sky Bet Sunday Series races were well contested and I fancy her to confirm the form over Back See Daa and Rock Melody (winner since) in the closing British EBF Fillies' Handicap at 5.20.

1.35: The chute that leads from the seven furlong start into the home straight is only slightly angled so wide draws are far from the end of the world in races over that trip at York, and Art Market’s progressive profile led me to just favour William Haggas’ charge over Original Outlaw in the sensory-junction.co.uk Autism Awareness EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap at 4.45. Favourite Age of Gold has been gelded since his Chesham effort, while the step back up in trip looks sure to suit Angel Hunter who was outpaced at Haydock last time. At a big price, watch out for Dukes of Haather who had to negotiate a poor draw at Goodwood last time which seemed to light him up a little. He’s better than that and could hit the frame at around 33s.

1.30: I really don’t feel like I have a strong grasp on the Galtres Stakes at 4.10, but it’s worth noting that Jessica Harrington – who has picked up £180,190 on the Knavesmire due to just two winners in the past – sends Satin over. Harrington won the race in 2021 with another four-year-old, Forbearance, and Satin – who looked in need of the run last time - is well clear on weight-adjusted Timeform ratings.

1.21: Less than 30 mins to the first race. Head to our tips centre to get all of this afternoon's selections. 1.20: As I wrote earlier, I’m an Emily Upjohn fan as long as they ride her from the front in the Yorkshire Oaks at 3.35. Otherwise my dummy will be out. That would be my headgear if I was a horse. Emily Upjohn runs without her usual hood, by the way. It will be interesting to see the tactics employed on Content, who was given an exaggerated waiting ride when second to You Got To Me last time and I’m not totally convinced that Aidan O’Brien’s daughter of Yorkshire heroine Mecca’s Angel really wants this far. A tongue-tie and more patient tactics worked for You Got To Me in the Irish Oaks, and I think she is the chief threat to Emily Upjohn.

1.15: Metal Merchant is out of race three, the Clipper Handicap at 3.00, for which Elnajmm is the hard-to-spell market leader. Former winners Blue For You and Cruyff Turn are back for another crack, but I thought it was interesting that both won the race as four-year-olds. Indeed, four of the last six renewals have gone the way of that age group, which led me to focus my research on similar sorts this year, rather than the less exposed but slightly less hardened three-year-olds. It includes Timeform ‘Horse In Focus’ Elnajmm who looks a class act, but I was also interested in James McHenry who has been left on the same mark of 92 for a while despite some good efforts in defeat, and his Redcar fifth can be upgraded as he was drawn wide and committed to challenge quite early. Ed Bethell’s charge likes quick ground and has a good draw to work from, so gets the nod from me at a general 10/1.

1.04: Cheese and tomato ketchup in case you were wondering. 1.00: It’s happened. First the wheat, then the milk, and now the back has gone. I was reaching for the toastie machine (yes I'm stuck in the 1980s) and it appears that years of an awful golf swing, hunching over a keyboard, and lifting heavy machinery without bending my knees has come back to haunt me. Don’t fear though, I’ve got my toasties and ibuprofen and will crack on until after the final race at 5.20.

12.47: I’ll continue looking at today’s York card in a little while, but I’m getting peckish and I don’t want to get hangry. The decs are in for Saturday’s Sky Bet Ebor so here is David Ord’s rundown of the 22 runners hoping to take top spot and earn a ticket to the Melbourne Cup.

12.45: Unfortunately there is to be no well-fancied big-race runner for Adrian Nicholls, as Maw Lam is a non-runner in the Goffs race at 2.25. She is joined by Misty Sky who doesn’t go. The race is a good advert for buying a horse from the Goff sales at the end of this month. Favourite Arizona Blaze cost £82,000 and has already won over £100k. He has a penalty to shoulder as he bids to add the first prize of nearly a quarter of a million. Richard Hannon and William Haggas have both done exceptionally well in this race – targeting it with regularity – and the former is represented by Vintage Stakes fifth An Outlaw’s Grace. His owners are a canny bunch and I’m expecting a big run and plenty of encouragement from the sidelines. I’m also interested in Bear Kode at a price. He travelled strongly when winning at Newcastle, the form of his Carlisle second looks solid, and his trainer Adrian Keatley has consistently shown that he can do the business with big-priced juveniles.

12.30: You may have missed it in amongst the detritus of the rest of the blog, but I did mention earlier that I liked one today. That horse is Time For Sandals, which comes up in the opener at 1.50. She impressed me when coming from a fair way back to make a winning debut at Kempton in June, quickening well to get in a position to challenge before appearing to go again to put the race to bed late on. Runner-up Jouncy won her next start, while the third Original Outlaw went close at Goodwood and has a leading chance in the nursery later today. I know Jouncy didn’t do much for the form in the Acomb yesterday, but it looks solid enough.

Then things didn’t quite go to plan for Time For Sandals in the Super Sprint, finding herself a little too far back on her first start over the minimum trip before making eye-catching headway into a challenging position. Her effort to get near the lead seemed to tell late on as she flattened out slightly, but I was still impressed, as were the clockwatchers at Timeform who allotted her a Sectional Flag. Furthermore, sectionals show that she recorded three of the fastest furlongs (2,4 and 5). The step back up to six furlongs today looks ideal, and I can see her running a huge race at around 12/1 as long as she doesn’t have too much ground to make up. Hopefully the crosswind will help on that front, for all I'd probably prefer a headwind. Clearly, Queen Mary winner Leovanni is a big player, though I think I’m right in saying that Lucky Kristale (2013) was the last winner to carry a penalty to success, though I must confess that I haven’t trawled the results to see how many tried. The money for Albany and Duchess of Cambridge third Heavens Gate looks significant, but it may be influenced somewhat by what happened in the group races yesterday, and I don’t think any of the horses at the top of the betting look unbeatable. Ben Linfoot had similar thoughts and told me he nearly tipped Time For Sandals, but he bottled it*. *my words

12.10: Here's the latest from Ryan Moore, fresh from his Group-race-treble on Wednesday. More words from the leading jockey than usual, too.

We can also reflect on the words of Aidan O’Brien who described City of Troy as “the best I've ever trained”. Whoever had that on the Ballymore Bingo game, well done. Check out Andrew Asquith’s big-race report here – we'll have more of those throughout the course of today – as well as David Ord’s reflections on what was a belting start to the week.

12.00: Right, I think that’s all the previews done for now. I’ll try to keep you updated with all of our tipping team selections throughout the course of the afternoon.

Now it’s time to check out the views of our columnist Richard Fahey – who struck yesterday with Yes I’m Mali in the nursery - with a guide to his runners on the second day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

11.50: Have you ever bet into the World Pool? I’m not sure I have, though I have bet on most things, so there is a chance. Here is how to do it via Betfair, and you can get some sage advice from Hong Kong regular Graham Cunningham on which horses to include by clicking here.

11.40: Now, the last time I was tasked with steering this blog, Andrew McLaren had four placed horses in his Lucky 15. I’m going to copy him today, but do them in an each-way multiple because I can’t handle any more heartbreak today after the milk incident and the wheat incident. These things always come in threes don’t they?

SPOILER ALERT! One of Andy’s selections is Emily Upjohn in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks at 3.35. She has so much to prove now, doesn’t she? I rewatched her 2022 Musidora win last night, and what struck me that she was keen on that day as she perpetually seems to be these days. But she still demolished that field as her price suggested she would. After three defeats this year, it’s easy to forget that she has added two Group 1 wins since her subsequent (agonizing) second in the Oaks. So, what do you do about a problem like Emily Upjohn? For me, it’s go back to basics. If she’s too keen in behind runners, then just send her to the front from the start. It worked exceptionally well with stablemate Running Lion when they decided to engage similar tactics in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot and it feels a bit like a last chance saloon with Emily Upjohn. It would also mean that jockey Kieran Shoemark - who received plenty of stick after the Nassau - could commit to positive tactics rather than having to fight his mount. There isn’t an abundance of pace in the field (assuming that Hector Crouch again holds up You Got To Me) and I’d love to see Shoemark bounce Emily Upjohn out from stall two ahead of Port Fairy who is out in eight. I wonder what connections have to say ahead of the race...

11.25: Some market movers now. Heavens Gate is very strong at the head of the betting for the Lowther, clear favourite now ahead of Leovanni, while Arizona Blaze is being backed to win his share of Harry’s cash in the following race. Both races feature in the Best of Timeform selections, which you can check out by clicking the image below.

A couple of important non-runners (Fairy Glen and Sea Just In Time) in the Galtres Stakes at 4.10 have impacted the market which is now headed by the progressive Karmology. Queen’s Reign is out of the finale, but that market still looks a very open one.

11.17: I’ve just realised that I could do a more in-depth of drinking establishments in York and call it Pinting Pointers. Suspect it hasn’t been copyrighted... 11.15: Rory Delargy and David Massey are back with a look ahead to today's action on day two of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York. I copied and pasted that, not because I’m lazy, but because I’m efficient. Though me typing all that wasn’t efficient. It’s amazing how quickly these things can turn around.

11.05: I particularly liked this line from Matt - “I’m keen not to over-think the draw at York this week” - which is an easy thing to do, isn’t it? For information purposes, the stalls are located as follows. Stalls: 5f, 5f89y, 6f and 1m4f - centre; remainder - inside rail. Two of Matt’s selections are in the Harry's Half Million By Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes and, you’ll be staggered to read, I didn’t have a clue what that name was all about. At first (and after some consultation with the legal department) I thought it might be in recognition of the number of cliches used in his career by Harry Redknapp, but it’s actually a renaming of The Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes, a race launched in 1998 by the late Goffs Chairman. Past winners of what was at one time Europe's richest two-year-old race include Acclamation, Dark Angel, Tasleet and Wootton Bassett to name just a few. This year's Premier Yearling Sale takes place on 29-30 August. Wonder if they have an orange sticker section?

10.55: I suspect Matt Brocklebank doesn’t waffle as much about the wind in his latest Value Bet column. It feels about the right time for a coffee break so I’m going to check out his Thursday bets now.

10.48: Just found myself going down a slight rabbit hole by googling if the world is getting windier. Recent research indicates that winds have picked up over the past two decades. On average, wind speeds have increased by approximately 5 percent. This is a significant change compared to the previous stilling of winds observed from 1978 to 2010. The farmer combined the field next to us yesterday and I got a faceful of wheat chaff when I opened the door this morning. Still, better chaff than chafe. Said no-one ever. 10.41: Textbook from Ord. Me: Are you at York today? DO: I am sir. Very windy. York not me He's not convincing anyone. I like a horse today, but the tailwind aspect of yesterday did have me worried, however I think the crosswind might play in it's favour. Bullishness rising. 10.40: Luckily for the ladies heading to York racecourse this afternoon, there’s one less thing to worry about as Ben Linfoot has yet again angered all his colleagues by swanning off during one of the biggest race meetings of the Flat season. He’s at a wedding today, but has been busy, picking out his best bets for this afternoon. Click the pic below to find out more.

10.30: Now, for our female readership – both of you – some advice. Wear pants today. I mean, that also applies to men too. Everyone wear pants. Because it’s going to be windy again according to TurfTrax. “sunny intervals in afternoon with a strong westerly cross wind, 20 degrees” So that’s a serious cross wind, because the home straight on the Knavesmire is basically south to north. And, there, my friends, endeth today’s lesson

10.20: For those wondering, the two course records were the much-publicised City of Troy in the Juddmonte International and a new juvenile course record by The Lion In Winter in the Acomb. He won the battle of the Timeform Large P’s (no jokes please) by seeing off Ruling Court, with Wimbledon Hawkeye splitting the pair. Couldn’t think of a suitable pun. Standards slipping.

He is good ✅



𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗻 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 (Sea The Stars) makes it 2/2 for @Ballydoyle with victory in the Group 3 Acomb Stakes at @yorkracecourse under Ryan Moore 🦁❄️pic.twitter.com/1nbYKVGje1 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 21, 2024

10.15: Right, then. An early morning going update, which is fairly important given the fast times yesterday (two course records) which were all aided by a rather generous tailwind. Which way is it blowing today? I’m going to ask Dave Ord that all-important-question in due course, but for now, here’s the state of the green stuff underfoot. It's good to firm after a dry night and 2mm of watering. Clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said: "We might catch an odd shower this morning, possibly 10-11am, but the cloud is to break up and be bright this afternoon. The wind will swing round to a westerly and moderate slightly. "We irrigated with 2mm last night. We lost 2.5mm during racing in evapotranspiration which was a bit more than I expected. It was cool and cloudy but the wind would account for that as well. We're still good to firm.”

Good Morning! 10.00 on the dot: Good morning everyone! Welcome along to Thursday’s live Sporting Life blog, with day two of York’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival upon us. I'm Nic Doggett. I’ll be honest, the day can only improve for me, as I’ve just spilt a bowl of very milky bran flakes all over my desk. I wouldn’t mind, but I don’t even like them, and only reached for them as some sort of token effort at healthy living. The doctors don’t warn you about that do they? Anyway, enough about my own incompetence. And a neat segue to the work of Ian Ogg who covered yesterday’s opening card with his usual aplomb. You can catch up with all of day one’s reaction by heading over to our Ebor Review, which admittedly does sound a bit like a Camra magazine covering the pubs inside the city walls. I still get back to my hometown of York occasionally, though not enough to fully recommend any drinking spots these days, though it’s hard to beat the Slip Inn just off Bishopthorpe Road.

HE IS A CHAMPION 👑



City Of Troy makes all in the Juddmonte International at @yorkracecourse under Ryan Moore 💪pic.twitter.com/ONBskF7lLK — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 21, 2024