Richard Fahey column: Top trainer talks through Dante Festival team

Our columnist guides you through his team for the first two days of York's Dante Festival including Mr Lupton and Ventura Rebel.

Richard Fahey York Wednesday runners 14:10 Brian The Snail

I think six furlongs here will probably suit him better than the five at Chester last week. He came out of that race well and has been in good form. The handicapper has given him a chance on turf but this is a typically wide-open York sprint. They’re very hard to win. 14:10 Mr Lupton

I’m worried he’s too high in the handicap but he’s been a great servant to us. He’s won over course-and-distance and maybe some decent ground here will help him. The boys at home tell me he’s in great order, he’s flying going into it.

14:40 Ventura Rebel

We’re happy with him at home. He’s quite a stuffy little horse though and it’s always in the back of your mind that he might just be better for his first run. He’s been working well, he’s been training a lot better this year which is a real positive. That said he’s got to step right up on what he’s done to be in the mix in this. It will require a lifetime best but he is pleasing us this spring. 16:50 Let Her Loose

She’s out in stall 20 which isn’t ideal. The trip will suit, the ground is ideal but you need absolutely everything to go right to have a squeak from out there.

Thursday team 14:40 Hartswood

He’s a horse I’m looking forward to this season and I thought he ran respectably in the Thirsk Hunt Cup on his reappearance. He’s in good order and stall seven is fine. He’s won here before which is another plus. I hope he goes well. 15:10 Pythagoras

What a race this is. I’d honestly be delighted if he finished in the first six or seven given the strength in depth. He ran OK to a point on his return at Epsom and he’s fit and very well with that run under his belt. He’s a colt we like and while he’s in deep at York, we’ll learn more about him here. 15:40 Internationaldream

We had to decide between Chester and York for the colt and the owner was keen to come here. Acklam Express might take a bit of beating in this but our fellow is very tough and ran well on his return at Pontefract. It’s just whether he’s fully effective at five furlongs. I’d imagine six is going to be his trip, but he’s very well.