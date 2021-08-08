Sporting Life
Richard Fahey column: Guide to weekend team

By Richard Fahey
15:56 · SAT August 07, 2021

Another busy weekend for our columnist. Check out his thoughts for both his Sunday team, which includes Ventura Rebel and Brian The Snail.

Curragh

15:05 Ventura Rebel

He just hasn’t shown much on the track this year and we’re scratching our heads. He’s going well at home still. He’s going back to the same place he won a Group Three last year with the same jockey on board and with the same conditions. He’s in good order and it would be nice to see something more from him.

Haydock

15:55 Show Me Show Me

He was very disappointing at Goodwood last week and again we don’t know why. He’s back to five furlongs here which might help and he’s another who goes on slow ground. I feel he's still in good form.

16:25 Brian The Snail

He ran OK at Pontefract last time when fourth. He’s getting himself well handicapped but just isn’t firing on all cylinders. He’d be interesting in a race like this if he did.

17:20 Tudor

He’s by Zoffany and his progeny tend to like slow ground. This is a competitive race as you’d expect for such good money and it’s my fellow’s first handicap. I’d like to see him go well.

