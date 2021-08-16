The 2020 Stayers’ Hurdle hero made a pleasing start to his campaign when third at Aintree and connections were in optimistic mood ahead of his latest outing in the Long Distance Hurdle.

Lisnagar Oscar was a well-beaten fifth at Newbury, but Curtis believes she has a viable excuse for why he underperformed.

“Newbury was a nightmare really. He ripped off a shoe and scraped his heel, so that’s what we’re putting his disappointing run down to,” said the Newport-based trainer.

“He was very disappointing on the day, but when he came back you could see he’d kept banging into his heel and ripped his shoe off. Adam (Wedge) said he stopped four out and then sort of ran on again.”