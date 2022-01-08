(Adam Houghton)
“This looks a horse,” summarised commentator Jerry Hanlon as Dysart Dynamo spied the winning post in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novices’ Hurdle, still full of running despite the fact he had raced keenly in the hands of Paul Townend for much of the race.
Star names such as Vautour, Douvan and Min had all cropped up in pre-race discussions – each of them previous winners of the Moscow Flyer for Willie Mullins – but this victory was achieved more in the style of another Closutton great in the shape of Un de Sceaux as Dysart Dynamo produced a relentless display of galloping from the front to run his rivals into the ground.
The official winning margin at the line was 19 lengths and for Dysart Dynamo to put that amount of distance between himself and the rest, seemingly at leisure, identifies him as a very bright prospect. To quote Hanlon, this looks a horse alright.
Now unbeaten in four starts, two bumpers and two novice hurdles, Dysart Dynamo has the choice of the Sky Bet Supreme and the Ballymore at the Cheltenham Festival, with the first-named contest appealing as perhaps the more suitable target given his all-out attack style of racing.
Of course, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle will be no soft touch this year with another unbeaten pair trained by Nicky Henderson lying in wait, namely Constitution Hill and Jonbon.
Mullins himself can also call upon last year’s Champion Bumper winner Sir Gerhard, impressive on his hurdling debut at Leopardstown over Christmas, so there could be plenty of shuffling of cards in the coming weeks to dilute what otherwise promises to be a thrilling four-way fight.
Who has the ace in the pack for the Supreme as things stand?
As impressive as Dysart Dynamo was at Punchestown, Constitution Hill has ‘looked a horse’ and then some in winning both his starts to date at Sandown, including a 12-length demolition job in the Grade One Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle on the most recent occasion.
Crucially, the easy-going Constitution Hill looks more tactically versatile than Dysart Dynamo, who didn’t appear to give Townend much choice in how fast they went in the Moscow Flyer. Is there a danger of him being lit up in the cauldron of the Cheltenham Festival and doing too much too soon?
There are no such concerns with Constitution Hill, who looks a novice out of the very top drawer and, still, a worthy favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.
(Matt Brocklebank)
It looked hot before Sunday's developments but the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle is now vying for ‘race of the week’ status at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, alongside Shishkin versus Energumene in the Champion Chase which could look decidedly different too following the Clarence House Chase at Ascot.
Why so convinced that Willie Mullins’ latest Sky Bet Moscow Flyer winner will be rocking up in the Festival curtain-raiser? Well, that dates back to the trainer’s first Sporting Life column of the current season, in which he stated: “He’s a horse we’ll be going novice hurdling with and you’d imagine he’s more a Ballymore horse than a Sky Bet Supreme horse.”
Not Dysart Dynamo, of course, but Sir Gerhard the horse in question there and Mullins certainly won’t take much convincing to stick to what looked like Plan A with him after this performance from Dysart Dynamo, who showed bags of enthusiasm and speed to burn.
No doubt he's bred to get further - being a son of Westerner and half-brother to Dysart Diamond - but he left his rivals for dead, including Hammersmith and The Little Yank who came into the race with respective ratings of 120 and 122 yet were stuffed by 50 lengths-plus.
The runner-up, Gringo D’Aubrelle, was beaten 19 lengths by Dysart Dynamo having been beaten 10 and a half lengths by Stage Star in Newbury’s Challow Novices’ Hurdle at the end of December, so there's clearly substance to what looked a facile success.
It’s fair to say Nicky Henderson’s Tolworth winner Constitution Hill appears to have all the tools to deal with a typical Supreme field, but Dysart Dynamo - into 7/2 in places after initially being cut to 11/2 - could just be that giant sledgehammer who can smash the previously supposed ‘British dominance’ in this race to pieces.
