Danger of Dynamo burning out up Cheltenham hill (Adam Houghton) “This looks a horse,” summarised commentator Jerry Hanlon as Dysart Dynamo spied the winning post in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novices’ Hurdle, still full of running despite the fact he had raced keenly in the hands of Paul Townend for much of the race. Star names such as Vautour, Douvan and Min had all cropped up in pre-race discussions – each of them previous winners of the Moscow Flyer for Willie Mullins – but this victory was achieved more in the style of another Closutton great in the shape of Un de Sceaux as Dysart Dynamo produced a relentless display of galloping from the front to run his rivals into the ground.

The official winning margin at the line was 19 lengths and for Dysart Dynamo to put that amount of distance between himself and the rest, seemingly at leisure, identifies him as a very bright prospect. To quote Hanlon, this looks a horse alright. Now unbeaten in four starts, two bumpers and two novice hurdles, Dysart Dynamo has the choice of the Sky Bet Supreme and the Ballymore at the Cheltenham Festival, with the first-named contest appealing as perhaps the more suitable target given his all-out attack style of racing. Of course, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle will be no soft touch this year with another unbeaten pair trained by Nicky Henderson lying in wait, namely Constitution Hill and Jonbon. Mullins himself can also call upon last year’s Champion Bumper winner Sir Gerhard, impressive on his hurdling debut at Leopardstown over Christmas, so there could be plenty of shuffling of cards in the coming weeks to dilute what otherwise promises to be a thrilling four-way fight.

Constitution Hill is out on his own at the last

Who has the ace in the pack for the Supreme as things stand? As impressive as Dysart Dynamo was at Punchestown, Constitution Hill has ‘looked a horse’ and then some in winning both his starts to date at Sandown, including a 12-length demolition job in the Grade One Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle on the most recent occasion. Click here to back Constitution Hill for the Sky Bet Supreme Crucially, the easy-going Constitution Hill looks more tactically versatile than Dysart Dynamo, who didn’t appear to give Townend much choice in how fast they went in the Moscow Flyer. Is there a danger of him being lit up in the cauldron of the Cheltenham Festival and doing too much too soon? There are no such concerns with Constitution Hill, who looks a novice out of the very top drawer and, still, a worthy favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.