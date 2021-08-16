Reach For The Moon shines for the Queen at Sandown

Arriving on the back of an impressive success in a novice event at Newbury 36 days ago the John and Thady Gosden-trained Sea The Stars colt, who was also bred by The Queen, took another step forward when proving a cut above his rivals in the Group Three contest to secure back-to-back wins.

After sitting just off the pace the 2/5 favourite swept to the front of the field at the two pole before quickly putting daylight between himself and his rivals in a matter of strides.

Maintaining a resolute gallop in the middle of the track all the way to the line Reach For The Moon eventually passed the post four lengths clear of Great Max, who was in turn a short head clear of the previously unbeaten Rerouting.

Having saddled the likes of subsequent Group One winners Too Darn Hot (2018), Kingman (2013) and Raven’s Pass (2007) to glory in the race when training on his own, it was a first victory in the race for John Gosden since teaming up with his son Thady this season.

John Gosden said: “They didn’t go much pace so Frankie thought he would get on with it. He didn’t think he would go to the front that fast and go that far clear. He did well as he has learned a lot running up the Sandown hill on his own but he has showed a bit of class I thought.

“You have got to look towards the autumn and we would like to wind up in one of those nice Group Ones and we will see how he is over the next few days and make our decision.

“I know a lot of trainers and jockeys that need a red hood on at the start! He is just lively but nothing more than that, he doesn’t pull. He is very progressive and has done everything right. He has developed and strengthened.”