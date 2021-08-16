Reach For The Moon shines for the Queen at Sandown

Reach For The Moon forwarded his Classic claims as he cantered home in the Betway Solario Stakes at Sandown.
Arriving on the back of an impressive success in a novice event at Newbury 36 days ago the John and Thady Gosden-trained Sea The Stars colt, who was also bred by The Queen, took another step forward when proving a cut above his rivals in the Group Three contest to secure back-to-back wins.
After sitting just off the pace the 2/5 favourite swept to the front of the field at the two pole before quickly putting daylight between himself and his rivals in a matter of strides.
Maintaining a resolute gallop in the middle of the track all the way to the line Reach For The Moon eventually passed the post four lengths clear of Great Max, who was in turn a short head clear of the previously unbeaten Rerouting.
Having saddled the likes of subsequent Group One winners Too Darn Hot (2018), Kingman (2013) and Raven’s Pass (2007) to glory in the race when training on his own, it was a first victory in the race for John Gosden since teaming up with his son Thady this season.
John Gosden said: “They didn’t go much pace so Frankie thought he would get on with it. He didn’t think he would go to the front that fast and go that far clear. He did well as he has learned a lot running up the Sandown hill on his own but he has showed a bit of class I thought.
“You have got to look towards the autumn and we would like to wind up in one of those nice Group Ones and we will see how he is over the next few days and make our decision.
“I know a lot of trainers and jockeys that need a red hood on at the start! He is just lively but nothing more than that, he doesn’t pull. He is very progressive and has done everything right. He has developed and strengthened.”
Equally delighted with Reach For The Moon was winning rider Frankie Dettori.
He said: “He was quite babyish at the beginning of his career. He was quite coltish and not concentrating. With racing he is getting better and better and. Today he stopped his antics a little bit and he was focusing better. He has got a good size, a wonderful stride and he has got gears. He is a very exciting prospect.
“I was a bit concerned about the slow pace at the beginning so I set him for home a long way out. Normally I wouldn’t do that but I didn’t want to sit and sprint as he is such a big horse. He went through the gears and put daylight between them and felt good on top.
“We feel like the more he is racing the better he is getting, so I suspect you will see him out a couple more times before the end of the season. He is a good size so you would expect him to train on. I suspect the Dewhurst could be the plan.”
Reach For The Moon was cut from 25/1 into 12/1 for next year’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas and is now 10/1 for the Cazoo Derby.
The Cazoo Derby is the only Classic that The Queen, who is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, is yet to win. The closest Her Majesty has come to Derby success was in the Coronation year of 1953, when Aureole was runner-up to Pinza.
Reach For The Moon is out of The Queen’s dual Listed winner Golden Stream. Golden Stream’s earlier progeny include Invictus Prince, a Group One runner-up in Australia behind the outstanding Winx.