Reach For The Moon going hurdling after joining Jamie Snowden

The son of Sea The Stars looked destined for the top following a brilliant victory in the 2021 Solario Stakes, but was beaten by Bayside Boy on his final juvenile start in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster – his conqueror on Town Moor winning last year’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Despite that defeat, optimism remained he could claim Derby glory for the late Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year – but ultimately he did not make the trip to Epsom, not reappearing until a promising run in the Heron Stakes at Sandown before finishing second in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot last season.

Having disappointed on his next start in France, Reach For The Moon was gelded during the winter – but he has again finished well beaten twice in the royal silks this term, most recently finishing down the field in the Royal Hunt Cup, and he is being readied for a change of code.

“He’s not with us yet, but he’s left John Gosden’s and has been down at Henrietta Knight’s learning to jump,” said Snowden. “He is now back at Sandringham having a bit of a break and will come to us later on. It’s really exciting. He’ll have a couple of months at Sandringham I guess and then he’ll come to us and will hopefully be ready to run sometime in the new year.”

With the autumn drawing closer, Snowden is beginning to make running plans for three of his stable stars in Ga Law, Datsalrightgino and You Wear It Well.