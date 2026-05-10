Rayevka bound for Royal Ascot but Diane favourite Gilded Prize disappoints at ParisLongchamp

Gilded Prize was pushed out to 10/1 for the Prix de Diane [French Oaks] having headed the ante-post markets while Lapotheose was introduced at the same price.

Held-up in last by Alexis Pouchin, Lapotheose scythed through the pack to reel in the front-running Concorde Agreement to score by a length.

Lapotheose had also progressed through the ranks, winning at Angers and twice at Toulouse but despite that, connections reached for the cheekpieces on this step up in class.

Trained by Francis Graffard, the Frankel filly was sent off at 8/13 having won all three starts, including a Group 3 last time, but it was another unbeaten filly in Lapotheose (12/1) who stormed to a commanding success.

Four from four! 🤩 Lapotheose storms home to strike in the Group 2 @coolmorestud Prix Saint-Alary! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/YFfV3Gf0St

Mark Champier, representing the winning ownership group, told Sky Sports Racing: "I am extremely delighted.

"Obviously she is progressing, she won at Angers and then went for a class 2 in Toulouse and then she won a listed race in Toulouse as well, she won by probably just a short neck, and now she is a Group 2 winner so it's fantastic.

"It has been a team effort. I was a great fan of Jean-Claude Rouget, it was typically the way he campaigned his horses, try to do your job in the provinces and then come to Paris for the big one and that is exactly what we have targeted with Lapotheose."

Rayevka Royal Ascot bound

Rayevka (5/4 favourite) had earlier shown a smart turn of foot to win the Prix De Saint-Georges for Graffard.

Settled in rear by Mickael Barzalona as Ponntos adopted his usual trail blazing role, the four-year-old picked up well when switched towards the centre of the track and won going away from Afjan with the field well strung out behind.

Nemone Routh, French Racing Manager for Aga Khan Studs, said: "She always runs a good race. Sometimes it doesn't fall into place for her but Mickael was very confident today, pleased that the rain stayed away a little bit as she's not really a soft ground filly but she enjoyed the drop back to five furlongs and really settled behind that fast pace.

"She's a sprinter that has a turn of foot. When she relaxes, she can really deliver her turn of foot. She was a bit keen in Dubai when she ran there and she tried to stay with them at the end but it went slightly wrong in Dubai; pleased to get her back today.

"I think, this year, she is more of a five furlong filly, that's what she showed us in Dubai. They need to go flat out for her, then she can relax and show her turn of foot."

Rayevka holds two Royal Ascot entries but Routh revealed that she would head straight for the King Charles III Stakes on the opening day, a race for which Paddy Power and Sky Bet now make her a 12/1 chance.

"The only option she has [before then] is another Group 3," Routh explained.

"She's already had three runs this year, she's pretty easy to get fit and she loves fast ground."