Ray Dawson continues purple patch with Kempton success

Twenty four hours after landing the biggest victory of his career on the Knavesmire, the 28 year old rider was back among the winners after the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Pivotal colt defied a penalty in the mile prize to follow up his last time out course and distance success.

Finding plenty from the front the 5/4 second favourite, who was wearing first time cheekpieces, quickly opened up a sizeable advantage down the home straight before holding debutant Emblem Empire at bay by two and three-quarter lengths.

Dawson said: “Yesterday was a magical day and it is still hasn’t really sunk in. It just seems a bit surreal but at the same time it was very enjoyable.”

On Mo’Assess he added: “He is a very nice horse and will improve with every run. The cheekpieces have definitely helped. He is quite a big animal so he will only keep improving.

“He gives you a feel that he is not doing a whole lot as he is such a big horse. He almost fools you that he isn’t doing a whole lot and you just want to make sure of things on a track like this as they come from behind quite often.

“He felt very good and has done it very well. He would definitely get a mile and a quarter and he is made for that and possibly a mile and a half but he is good enough to do it over a mile.”

Natasha received a 33/1 quote for next year’s Cazoo Oaks at Epsom Downs with Paddy Power following her facile success in the Try Our New Price Boosts At Unibet Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

Having finished second on her debut at the track 18 days ago the John and Thady Gosden-trained daughter of Frankel, who is a half-sister to triple Group One winner Almanzor, put that experience to good use to collect the mile event by five lengths.

Robert Havlin, winning rider, said of the 8/11 winner: “She has come on a fair bit for that first run and she had a real good blow last time.

“She was green when I put her in daylight the last day. She was like a rabbit caught in the headlights when I took her into space the last day.

“She was getting a little bit lonely there but I was mindful to make her work to the line.

“I think she will improve again. She will be a nice middle distance filly for next year. She had a wide draw but she is a quick learner.”

Waldlowe (11/8 Favourite) gained a deserved first success when demonstrating an admirable attitude to defeat The Turpinator, who was making his first start in 662 days, by a neck in division two of the Unibet New Instant Roulette Novice Stakes.

John O’Donoghue, assistant to winning trainer Roger Varian, said: “He travelled incredibly well turning in. The fast finishing runner-up might have got there too early but he stayed on well although it got a little bit hairy.

“He has got a good attitude and thankfully he has won as he deserved it. It is great for connections as he could be a nice horse for the future.”

William Knight issued plenty of praise to jockey Hector Crouch for “keeping things simple” aboard Exceedingly Regal (100/30 Favourite), who opened his account at the fifth time of asking when prevailing by a head in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Handicap over a mile.

The Newmarket handler said: “He had come down to a winnable mark but he had ran well around here on his debut as a two year old so he likes this surface.

“It is nice to get his head in front. I think the handicapper was quite harsh when he first assessed him.

“When I saw his ears were pricked coming around the bend I knew he was saving a bit. It was a good ride from Hector who used his brain and kept it simple.”