Andrew Asquith outlines Timeform's view on five key performances from Newmarket's Cambridgeshire meeting.

Blackbeard (118 from 110) Middle Park Stakes, Newmarket, 24 September The Middle Park Stakes was missing two of the best two-year-old sprinters of this season in Little Big Bear and Noble Style, but Blackbeard produced a career-best effort to record a third straight win in pattern company. He showed signs of his usual quirks beforehand, but none whatsoever in the race itself, clearly thriving on his racing (this was his sixth start in pattern company) and he is sure to be a force to be reckoned with at the Breeders’ Cup, which has been outlined as his final task of his year. Blackbeard’s pedigree offers hope that he will stay seven furlongs or even a mile (holds an entry in the Irish 2000 Guineas), but Aidan O’Brien described him as a horse with plenty of speed, and sprinting will more than likely be his aim next season.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Eternal Pearl Princess Royal Stakes, Newmarket, 22 September There was a mix of improving sorts and those with proven pattern form in the Princess Royal Stakes and Eternal Pearl showed much improved form to overcome the run of the race and record a four-timer. She had finished runner-up to the third Sea Silk Road (down 3 lb to 109) in a listed event earlier in the season, but she has progressed markedly since, and she defied a 3 lb penalty in the style of a filly who can make her mark at a higher level. Eternal Pearl was given a patient ride and still had plenty to do two furlongs out, but she picked up in taking fashion to run down the improving and better positioned Peripatetic (107 from 100) with something to spare. This performance suggests she is well up to taking her chance in the Fillies And Mares Stakes on Champions Day now.

Nostrum (112p from 104p) Tattersalls Stakes, Newmarket, Thursday 22 September There were only four runners in this year's renewal but Nostrum built on the considerable promise of his debut when defeating Chesham Stakes winner Holloway Boy (108 from 106p) by one and a quarter lengths in the Tattersalls Stakes. He had just two serious rivals but there was plenty to like about them on paper and Nostrum produced a smart effort on just his second start despite still looking very much in need of the experience. Nostrum wandered and ran green when shaken up two furlongs out but he had too many gears in the closing stages and his closing sectional puts a positive view on the form. He is clearly a colt with a bright future, no doubt a candidate for the 2000 Guineas next year (currently a general 8/1 chance), while the Dewhurst Stakes back at Newmarket next month is a potential target for him in the short term, though given he is a big colt who still looks raw, connections might be tempted to skip that option.

Commissioning (112p from 95P) Rockfel Stakes, Newmarket, Friday 23 September The Rockfel Stakes is one of the key races in the calendar for two-year-old fillies and Commissioning produced one of the best performances in the race since Promising Run in 2015. The proximity of the fourth is a slight concern, but the excellent overall time encourages a positive view of the form, and the second and third both arrived with progressive profiles. Commissioning became the first horse since 2013 to win the Rockfel on the back of one run, displaying a smart turn of foot to settle the race early in the final furlong, and there is no doubting she is an exciting prospect. She is clearly a filly with the potential to develop into a classic prospect next season, the 1000 Guineas and Prix de Diane races that may well be on her agenda.

Lezoo Cheveley Park Stakes, Newmarket, Saturday 24 September The Cheveley Park Stakes, the first Group 1 in Britain for juvenile fillies, featured seven horses who had already won in pattern company and, though the standard-setter Trillium (111 from 111p) failed to give her running, the form has a solid look to it. The winner Lezoo ran to a level roughly on par with the five-year average and the timefigure also gives the form extra substance. She defeated two solid yardsticks in Meditate (remains 109) and Mawj (107 from 103) with a bit in hand to make it four wins from five starts. Lezoo is a speedier type than the placed pair and she doesn’t promise to stay beyond six furlongs, while she also isn’t entirely sure to progress much further next season given she isn’t the biggest. However, she will go to the Breeders’ Cup later in the year with sound claims and one who is sure to be suited by the American style of racing.