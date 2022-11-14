Timeform highlight some notable performances to come out of Cheltenham's three-day November meeting.

Hermes Allen can rate even higher yet Cheltenham’s November meeting started on Friday and the standout performance came from the Paul Nicholls-trained Hermes Allen (133p from 112p) who won the Hyde Novices’ Hurdle by nine lengths. He was a £350,000 purchase after winning his second start in Irish points and confirmed the impression of his wide-margin success at Stratford on Rules debut by defeating some similarly promising rivals in comprehensive fashion. This Grade 2 novice was won by Thyme Hill in 2019, while last year’s runner-up, Gelino Bello, went on to win the Grade 1 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree, and there’s every chance Hermes Allen will go on to reach similar heights given his performance was well up to scratch for the race. His jumping was fast and fluent throughout and he easily drew clear once asked so he is a horse to view in a positive light moving forward.

Another smart recruit for Milton Harris Saturday’s card opened with the first graded race of the season for juveniles and trainer Milton Harris won it for the second year running as Scriptwriter (132p from 114p) improved on his debut win to make it two from two over hurdles. He was a useful performer on the Flat for Aidan O’Brien and he has already reached a similar level over hurdles, given a confident ride and leaving the impression he can go on again from this. Scriptwriter held an experience advantage over the runner-up Perseus Ways (129p) who made a most promising start over hurdles, but he pulled out more in the final 50 yards and won going away. His performance reads well with other recent winners of the race and he will reportedly run at Doncaster next before being given a break ahead of a spring campaign.

Banbridge looks a serious Arkle contender The Arkle Trial has produced just one Sporting Life Arkle winner in the past 20 years – Put The Kettle On in 2019 – but Banbridge (155p from 139p) looked a serious contender for top honours in this year’s renewal. He won the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival last season but has already developed into a much better chaser after two starts, giving his rivals a jumping lesson here and having no problem with the drop back to two miles, recording a very good timefigure in the process. Banbridge’s performance was the best in the race since Captain Conan beat Sire de Grugy a decade ago and he looks set to take high rank among this season’s novice chasers, whether that be at two miles or returned to further. He appears to possess a nice blend of speed and stamina and his accurate jumping will continue to stand him in good stead; he is definitely a horse to keep on the right side.

Paddy Power Gold Cup looks solid form once again The Paddy Power Gold Cup is traditionally one of the most competitive handicap chases of the season and this year’s edition was no different with two progressive second-season chasers coming to the fore. It produced a stirring finish between Ga Law (149p from 146) and French Dynamite (154p from 151+), while the third home, Midnight River (147p from 147), proved himself on a mark he should be able to exploit in the near future. Ga Law has made overcoming a 20-month absence seem routine in two starts back just three weeks apart, shaping well at Aintree and building on it to some tune suggesting he can be a fixture in all of the top handicaps this season – or maybe something even better – if he continues to stand his racing. Ga Law can probably be marked up further, too, given his lost his position in mid-division following Coole Cody’s blunder at the fifth, but he worked his way back into the race in good style and found plenty on the run-in to capitalise on the runner-up's blemish at the final fence. French Dynamite is also a horse to keep on side, evidently still flourishing as a chaser and arguably shaping like the best horse at the weights. He made light of his first error as the pace was lifting three out to go to the front entering the straight, moving a couple of lengths clear in no time, but a slight mistake at the last proved the difference after making that eye-catching move. French Dynamite will remain of interest for a while yet.

Can I Like To Move It develop into a Champion Hurdle contender? The Greatwood Hurdle was tainted slightly by the two hurdles in the straight being omitted due to low sun, but I Like To Move It (153+ from 145) produced the best performance in the race to defy top weight since Brampour in 2011. He put a disappointing performance in the County Hurdle firmly behind him on his first start for eight months and his sparkling display entitles him to have his sights set on the Champion Hurdle later in the season. I Like To Move It disputed the lead and kicked clear with the favourite Glen Coco (135 from 130p) on the home turn. It briefly looked like Glen Coco was going the better but I Like To Move It continued to pour it on and eventually started to put distance between himself and that rival in the final furlong. He will reportedly head back to Cheltenham for the International next month and, at this stage, should take plenty of beating in that race.

Springwell Bay remains with plenty of potential It was the biggest field for the Sky Bet Supreme Trial since 2011, though the field was more about potential than established form, and Fennor Cross (130p from 122) proved himself a useful novice with a tenacious display. The two hurdles in the straight were once again omitted due to low sun, which left a long run-in from the home turn, and Fennor Cross found plenty having been one of the first of the principals to come off the bridle. He wasn’t the most physically imposing of these, but it was hard to knock his performance nonetheless, and he remains open to improvement as a hurdler. Springwell Bay (122p from 118P) started favourite and could only finish third, but he showed plenty to work on, still in need of the experience and short of pace at a crucial stage. His jumping wasn’t always fluent and he wasn’t able to go with the first two as they kicked for home, but he stayed on well inside the final furlong and will likely be seen to better effect when moving up in trip; he has plenty of scope and is sure to progress further.