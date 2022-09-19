Timeform's Andrew Asquith looks back on some notable performances from last weekend's racing, including the Ayr Gold Cup and Mill Reef Stakes.

Ayr Gold Cup form looks rock solid The Ayr Gold Cup was the big betting race of the weekend and it is hard to imagine sprint handicap form coming any more reliable than this, the frame filled by some recent winners and others who have been holding their own in similar events all summer. Summerghand (up 6 lb to 116) confirmed placings with Commanche Falls (remains 119) from the inaugural running of the Constantine Handicap at York's Ebor meeting, quickly confirming himself back to his best having not been seen to best effect in a listed contest at Newmarket on his previous start, going with zest and weaving his way through horses late on for a comfortable success.

Summerghand is now an eight-year-old, but retains plenty of ability and enthusiasm, a real credit to his connections, and he will remain fairly treated once reassessed given he has been the subject of some lenient treatment by the handicapper this year (he raced from a 10 lb higher mark in this race 12 months ago). These big-field handicaps seem to bring out the best in him and will continue to give a good account. One horse to take out of the Ayr Gold Cup is the third, Juan les Pins (101), who did best of those drawn in the high numbers, which appeared to be a disadvantage on the day. He left the impression that this run didn’t get to the bottom of him, either, given his strength at the finish, and for all he has already come a long way for these connections, he might not have peaked yet.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A big improver for Richard Fahey The Firth of Clyde Stakes which took place 35 minutes earlier saw a much improved display from Barefoot Angel (100p from 70p) who caused a minor surprise up in grade. She still showed signs of inexperience during the race, but finished strongly and there was no hint of a fluke about her performance. She’ll stay seven furlongs and is capable of better still. The well-backed favourite, Queen Me (105p), ran respectably without being able to match market expectations, and it is hard to find any obvious excuses in her performance. Still, her run in the Lowther at York previously was very encouraging, and her pedigree is an ongoing recommendation, so it is perhaps a little early to be giving up on her.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Sakheer a potential top-notcher There was another very promising two-year-old performance at Newbury from the Roger Varian-trained Sakheer (115p from 97p), who was a very impressive winner of the Mill Reef Stakes. He only made his debut last month, but he looked an above-average sort when bolting up at Haydock at the start of this month, and confirmed that impression in spades quickly up in grade. He was all the rage in the betting beforehand and he overcame a rise in class in some style, travelling powerfully throughout and having more in hand at the finish than the official margin suggests. His trainer didn’t rule out a quick turnaround in the Middle Park Stakes this weekend when questioned after the race and he is surely a Group 1 performer in the making, while he also has a pedigree which suggests he’ll stay further than six furlongs when asked; he is a very exciting prospect.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

There was a bigger field than usual for the Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup Stakes and three-year-old filly Stay Alert (118 from 106) took a big step forward to come out on top. It was her first run for 11 weeks and she overcame trouble in running to record a first pattern success, settling better than usual in a race which was run at a true gallop and she now looks ready for a return to a higher grade. Stay Alert holds an entry in the Fillies and Mares race at Ascot on Champions Day and, while she will need to progress again to make an impact there, she remains relatively unexposed, particularly over further than a mile and a quarter.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The Group 3 sprint on the card only looked an average renewal on paper, but it was won by an unexposed three-year-old in Mitbaahy (up 3 lb to 117) who is worth viewing positively moving forward. He won his first two starts but was unlucky when runner-up in the Coral Charge at Sandown, and then left the impression he wasn’t suited by the track when disappointing in the King George Stakes at Goodwood. However, he proved himself to be a smart sprinter back from a short break and returned to a more conventional track, always travelling well and showing a willing attitude in the closing stages to record a narrow success. Mitbaahy will need to cut out his tardy starts if he’s to hold his own in stronger pattern races in the future, but his profile is a positive one on the whole, and he could hardly be in better hands.