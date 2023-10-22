Rare Edition ready to begin chasing career

The six-year-old was a three-time winner last season, taking a trio of novice hurdles by sizeable margins before finishing second in the Listed Sidney Banks at Huntingdon.

He was pulled up in the Supreme at the Cheltenham Festival and then finished down the field in the Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.

However, a transition to chasing has since been afoot, and the gelding will make a debut over fences when the right race and the right conditions come up.

“I just don’t want to see him on very soft ground, he’s ready to go but we’re just trying to find the right race for him,” Longsdon said.

“He’ll be going over fences for the first time, so we’re just holding out to try to find the right race. He’s been very good, we’ve been very happy with him and we’re looking forward to getting going, to be honest.

“We’ll start out at two miles, in the future we might want to step him up but for the minute we’ll very much be keeping him at two.”