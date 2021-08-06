Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Raqisa - 19:25 Ripon

The three-year-old handicap over a mile and a half looks one of the most intriguing races of the night and it is surprising that RAQISA is available to back at around the 5/1 mark. She showed ability in her qualifying runs but has progressed since stepping up to middle distances in handicap company, and there was plenty to like about her victory at Thirsk earlier this month.

It was only a four-runner race and, admittedly, not the deepest contest, but Raqisa won with more in hand than the one and a quarter margin suggests, sent into the lead over two furlongs from home and idling in the closing stages. She still appeared to be learning on the job and is far from the finished article, while her pedigree also suggests she could go on progressing for a while yet. A subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights undersells her and she is fancied to follow up.