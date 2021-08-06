Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view at Ripon on Monday evening.
The three-year-old handicap over a mile and a half looks one of the most intriguing races of the night and it is surprising that RAQISA is available to back at around the 5/1 mark. She showed ability in her qualifying runs but has progressed since stepping up to middle distances in handicap company, and there was plenty to like about her victory at Thirsk earlier this month.
It was only a four-runner race and, admittedly, not the deepest contest, but Raqisa won with more in hand than the one and a quarter margin suggests, sent into the lead over two furlongs from home and idling in the closing stages. She still appeared to be learning on the job and is far from the finished article, while her pedigree also suggests she could go on progressing for a while yet. A subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights undersells her and she is fancied to follow up.
Thirty minutes later the Roger Fell-trained GINATO is expected to resume winning ways. His sole win came over this course and distance last month, where he confirmed his previous promise and reacted well to first-time blinkers. That was a good performance as he had to wait to get a gap, which probably helped him, but he picked up well in the closing stages when asked to win his race.
Ginato wasn't in the same form on the all-weather at Newcastle last time, but he can have a line put through his latest effort at Thirsk, travelling like the best horse at the weights but getting no luck in running. He was still travelling well but was denied a run on two occasions and finished with plenty of running left at the line. He is clearly still on a fair mark and is well worth another chance.