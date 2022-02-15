Tiger Roll will not bid for a record-equalling third Randox Grand National triumph after being ruled out of the Aintree spectacular by his owner Michael O’Leary.
The Ryanair supremo, whose horses run under his Gigginstown House Stud banner, has issued a statement criticising British Horseracing Authority chief handicapper Martin Greenwood, describing his rating of 161 for Tiger Roll as “absurd”.
O’Leary’s decision came just hours after the weights for the world’s greatest steeplechase were announced at a special ceremony in Liverpool with Tiger Roll, trained by Gordon Elliott, being allotted 11st 4lb.
His statement read: “Tiger Roll is now 12 years old, He is clearly not as good as he was at eight or nine, and yet the UK handicapper now rates him 2lb higher than his 159 rating in April 2019, when he won both the Boyne Hurdle and the Aintree Grand National.
“This rating is absurd, and unfair on a 12-year-old chaser. It is a pity that the handicapper won’t give Tiger Roll either a fair rating or a fair weight in the Aintree Grand National, where he could at least try to emulate Red Rum’s three wins.
“However, the handicapper sets the weights and even if he is manifestly wrong in the case of Tiger Roll, there is nothing we can do about it other than remove him from the race, since we don’t believe it is fair or safe to ask him to carry close to top weight at the age of 12.
“Since the top two horses in the handicap won’t run in Aintree this year, Tiger Roll will have to carry either 11st 8lb or 11st 9lb at the age of 12, which is three years after he carried 11st 5lb at the age of nine to win the great race in April 2019.
“Since we are responsible for the welfare of Tiger Roll, we must protect him from the idiotic opinion of this handicapper. We therefore regret to announce that he will not run in the year’s Aintree Grand National.
“Instead Tiger Roll will be trained for the cross country race in Cheltenham and there is every likelihood that win, lose or draw, this will be his last racecourse appearance He will then return home for his well-earned retirement here in Gigginstown for the rest of his days.
“It’s sadly clear from his ratings that this handicapper doesn’t want Tiger Roll to run in this year’s Grand National, he won’t give him a fair chance and sadly the race will be poorer for his absence.”
In his defence, handicapper Martin Greenwood had earlier said: “I have relented a bit with Tiger Roll and he is down to 161 from 166 last year, which is 5lb lower.
“As I keep telling people, you can’t just ignore his win in the cross country at Cheltenham last season which was less than 12 months ago when he easily defeated two good horses in Easysland and Some Neck.
“He and Minella Times – the two previous winners among the entries – are both on 161. Minella Times has run two stinkers this year, but it was only three starts ago that he was winning the Grand National.”
Tiger Roll became the first horse since Red Rum in 1973-74 to win consecutive Grand Nationals when he was victorious in 2018 and 2019.
However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the race in 2020, while connections chose not to run him in the 2021 renewal as they were not happy with the handicapper’s assessment of Tiger Roll.
Elliott explained how the National became a turning point in Tiger Roll’s fortunes.
“We decided to run him in the National in 2018 as he had lost his way a little bit, so we had to try to rejuvenate him and it really worked for him,” he said.
“I was nervous going into the next year’s Grand National, but it was a dream come true to win it for a second time with him. He was very good on the second occasion.
“To have a horse like him is a dream come true, but to win two Grand Nationals with him has just been awesome and I’m very lucky to have him. I do think there is still more in him and we are certainly not finished yet.”
Of his other contenders, Elliott – who has 19 entries – said: “Death Duty is a dual Grade One winner and came back to form at Punchestown the other day.
“Mount Ida is a good mare, she stays, she won the Kim Muir. Galvin and Conflated are at the top of the handicap, but they are Grade One winners and that is the way the race has gone. We’ve a great team of horses, but we’ll get Cheltenham out of the way and see how we go.”
1 Conflated (IRE) 8-11-10 167 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
2 Galvin (IRE) 8-11-10 167 Ronnie Bartlett Gordon Elliott IRE
3 Melon (GB) 10-11-06 163 Marie Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
4 Chris's Dream (IRE) 10-11-05 162 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
5 Franco de Port (FR) 7-11-04 161 Bruton Street V Willie Mullins IRE
6 Minella Times (IRE) 9-11-04 161 J P McManus Henry de Bromhead IRE
7 Tiger Roll (IRE) 12-11-04 161 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
8 Chantry House (IRE) 8-11-03 160 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
9 Delta Work (FR) 9-11-03 160 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
10 Any Second Now (IRE) 10-11-02 159 J P McManus Ted Walsh IRE
11 Easysland (FR) 8-11-02 159 J P McManus Jonjo O'Neill
12 Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8-11-02 158 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
13 Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 9-11-00 157 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
14 Brahma Bull (IRE) 11-11 00 157 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
15 Lostintranslation (IRE) 10-11-00 157 Taylor & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard
16 Assemble (GB) 8-10-13 156 Gigginstown House Stud Joseph O'Brien IRE
17 Burrows Saint (FR) 9-10-13 156 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
18 Mount Ida (IRE) 8-10-13 156 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott IRE
19 Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 8-10-12 155 Taylor, Burley & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard
20 Longhouse Poet (IRE) 8-10-12 155 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil
21 Two For Gold (IRE) 9-10-11 154 May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2 Kim Bailey
22 Eklat de Rire (FR) 8-10-10 153 Mr P Davies Henry de Bromhead IRE
23 Santini (GB) 10-10-10 153 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Polly Gundry
24 Chatham Street Lad (IRE) 10-10-09 152 Mr V Healy Michael Winters IRE
25 Escaria Ten (FR) 8-10-09 152 McNeill Family Gordon Elliott IRE
26 Farclas (FR) 8-10-09 152 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
27 Off You Go (IRE) 9-10-09 152 J P McManus Charles Byrnes IRE
28 Ontheropes (IRE) 8-10-09 152 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
29 Samcro (IRE) 10-10-09 152 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
30 Itchy Feet (FR) 8-10-08 151 Kate & Andrew Brooks Olly Murphy
31 Windsor Avenue (IRE) 10-10-08 151 Phil & Julie Martin Brian Ellison
32 Coko Beach (FR) 7-10-07 150 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
33 Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 9-10-07 150 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies
34 Lord du Mesnil (FR) 9-10-07 150 Paul Porter & Mike & Mandy Smith Richard Hobson
35 Caribean Boy (FR) 8-10-06 149 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
36 Court Maid (IRE) 9-10-06 149 Rory Larkin Tom Mullins IRE
37 De Rasher Counter (GB) 10-10-06 149 Makin' Bacon Partnership Emma Lavelle
38 Sam Brown (GB) 10-10 06 149 T C Frost Anthony Honeyball
39 Anibale Fly (FR) 12-10-05 148 J P McManus Tony Martin IRE
40 Braeside (IRE) 8-10-05 148 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott IRE
41 Dingo Dollar (IRE) 10-10-05 148 M Warren J Holmes R Kidner & J Wright Sandy Thomson
42 Discorama (FR) 9-10-05 148 Andrew Gemmell/Thomas Friel Paul Nolan IRE
43 Enjoy d'Allen (FR) 8-10-05 148 Railway View Stud Partnership Ciaran Murphy IRE
44 Highland Hunter (IRE) 9-10-05 148 Thomas Barr Paul Nicholls
45 Kildisart (IRE) 10-10-05 148 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Ben Pauling
46 Top Ville Ben (IRE) 10-10-05 148 Harbour Rose Partnership Philip Kirby
47 Class Conti (FR) 10-10-04 147 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
48 Cloth Cap (IRE) 10-10-04 147 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O'Neill
49 El Presente (GB) 9-10-04 147 Davies Pilkington Yarborough Brooke Kim Bailey
50 Freewheelin Dylan (IRE) 10-10-04 147 Sheila Mangan Dermot McLoughlin IRE
51 Jett (IRE) 11-10-04 147 Robert Waley-Cohen Robert Waley-Cohen
52 Mighty Thunder (GB) 9-10-04 147 Allson Sparkle Ltd Lucinda Russell
53 Noble Yeats (IRE) 7-10-04 147 Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins IRE
54 Agusta Gold (IRE) 9-10-03 146 Dr S P Fitzgerald Willie Mullins IRE
55 Cloudy Glen (IRE) 9-10-03 146 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Venetia Williams
56 Phoenix Way (IRE) 9-10 03 146 J P McManus Harry Fry
57 Snow Leopardess (GB) 10-10-03 146 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon
58 Blaklion (GB) 13-10-02 145 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton
59 Deise Aba (IRE) 9-10-02 145 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Philip Hobbs
60 Kalooki (GER) 8-10 02 145 Andrew Cohen Philip Hobbs
61 Milan Native (IRE) 9-10-02 145 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
62 Poker Party (FR) 10-10-02 145 Robcour Henry de Bromhead
63 Death Duty (IRE) 11-10-01 144 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
64 Domaine de L'Isle (FR) 9-10-01 144 12 Oaks Racing and Ian Hutchins Sean Curran
65 Go Another One (IRE) 10-10- 144 Caroline Ahearn John McConnell IRE
66 The Big Dog (IRE) 9-10-01 144 Damien Kelly/Colin Kelly Peter Fahey IRE
67 Eclair Surf (FR) 8-10-00 143 Dominic Burke & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle
68 Fortescue (GB) 8-10-00 143 T F F Nixon Henry Daly
69 Commodore (FR) 10-9 -13 142 Mrs C Watson & Mrs S Graham Venetia Williams
70 Romain de Senam (FR) 10-9 13 142 Judith Wilson David Pipe
71 School Boy Hours (IRE) 9-9-13 142 J P McManus Noel Meade IRE
72 Back On The Lash (GB) 8-9-12 141 M Boothright Martin Keighley
73 Elegant Escape (IRE) 10-9-11 140 John Romans Colin Tizzard
74 Full Back (FR) 7-9-11 140 Ashley Head Gary Moore
75 Mister Fogpatches (IRE) 8-9-11 140 J B Fahy Pat Fahy IRE
76 Roi Mage (FR) 10-9-11 140 Douglas Pryde Patrick Griffin IRE
77 Scoir Mear (IRE) 12-9-11 140 J P McManus Tom Mullins IR3
78 Smoking Gun (IRE) 9-9-11 140 Barnard, Courtney, Madden, Gin & GGee's Gordon Elliott IRE
79 Uisce Beatha (IRE) 9-9-11 140 The Has Been's Sophie Leech
80 Kauto Riko (FR) 11-9-10 139 Mr and Mrs J. Dale and Partners Tom Gretton
81 Mac Tottie (GB) 9-9-10 139 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen
82 Discordantly (IRE) 8-9-09 138 The Odd Fellows Partnership Jessica Harrington IRE
83 Hill Sixteen (GB) 9-9-09 138 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson
84 Kapcorse (FR) 9-9-09 138 J P McManus Paul Nicholls
85 Plan of Attack (IRE) 9-9-09 138 A Halsall Henry de Bromhead IRE
86 Potters Corner (IRE) 12-9-09 138 All Stars Sports, Davies & Racehorse Club Christian Williams
87 Secret Reprieve (IRE) 8-9-09 138 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams
88 Defi Bleu (FR) 9-9-08 137 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
89 Definite Plan (IRE) 10-9-08 137 James Reilly Gordon Elliott IRE
90 Mister Whitaker (IRE) 10-9-08 137 Tim Leslie Donald McCain
91 Mortal (IRE) 10-9-08 137 Mr A. Dunlop Gordon Elliott IRE
92 Robin des Foret (IRE) 12-9-08 137 The 119 Partnership John McConnell IRE
93 Achille (FR) 12-9-06 135 Vida Bingham Venetia Williams
94 Eurobot (GB) 8-9-06 135 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
95 Larry (GB) 9-9-06 135 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore
96 Pink Eyed Pedro (GB) 11-9-06 135 David Brace David Brace
97 The Two Amigos (GB) 10-9-05 134 Bradley Partnership Nicky Martin
98 The Hollow Ginge (IRE) 9-9-03 132 The Ginge Army Nigel Twiston-Davies
99 Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 12-9-01 130 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
100 Didero Vallis (FR) 9-9-01 130 Normans, Ramsay, Tufnell & Bishop Venetia Williams
101 Gwencily Berbas (FR) 11-9-01 130 Aidan Ryan David Pipe
102 Jerrysback (IRE) 10-9-01 130 J P McManus Philip Hobbs
103 Stones And Roses (IRE) 8-9-01 130 P Reilly/C Reilly Willie Mullins IRE
104 Via Dolorosa (FR)10-8-10 125 Judith Wilson David Pipe
SCRATCHED SINCE ENTRIES WERE MADE: Brace Yourself (IRE), Double Shuffle (IRE)
NOT QUALIFIED: Time To Get Up (IRE) – horses must have run in at least six chases and he has only run in five