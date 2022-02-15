Conflated and Galvin top the weights for the £1million Randox Grand National at Aintree on April 9.

Minella Times won the 2021 Randox Grand National, helping to create history for jockey Rachael Blackmore who became the first female rider to win the iconic contest. It was a second Grand National second success for Jump racing’s most successful owner, JP McManus, and a first for trainer Henry de Bromhead. This year Minella Times is set to carry 11st 4lb, with his rating having risen to 161 – up 15lbs from his rating of 146 in 2021. Trainer Henry de Bromhead said: “He loves it around Aintree and certainly did last year, so hopefully he’ll come back to form now. He’s been a little bit off form recently but he looks like he’s coming back to form and hopefully he will by April.

Minella Times wins the National under Rachael Blackmore

“They certainly have to enjoy it to do well around Aintree and hopefully going back will help him find his form.” Tiger Roll became the first horse since Red Rum in the 1970s to win consecutive Grand Nationals when he was triumphant in 2018 and 2019. However, COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the race in 2020 and connections chose not to run him in the 2021 renewal. If successful again in 2022, Tiger Roll would join Red Rum in the history books as only the second horse to win the Grand National three times. Like Minella Times, the 12 year old is rated 161 and set to carry 11st 4lb. His trainer Gordon Elliott said: “Tiger Roll is in very good form at home. We have been training him for Cheltenham all season and we are really looking forward to going back there. We will see how Cheltenham goes but he has got a nice weight so the Grand National could be on the agenda.

Tiger Roll - the horse of a lifetime

“The ground was too soft the last day for him. He is coming to himself at home and we are looking forward to running him back at Cheltenham. “We decided to run him in the National in 2018 as he had lost his way a little bit so we had to try and rejuvenate him and it really worked for him. I was nervous going into the next year’s Grand National but it was a dream come true to win it for a second time with him. He was very good on the second occasion. “To have a horse like him is a dream come true but to win two Grand Nationals with him has just been awesome and I’m very lucky to have him. I do think there is still a more in him and we are certainly not finished yet.” This year’s race has a number of interesting contenders, perhaps none more so than Snow Leopardess, who leads the British-trained challenge. The 10 year old mare, who has already produced a foal, is a winner over the famous Grand National fences having taken the Unibet Becher Chase in December and will be bidding to become the first mare to succeed since Nickel Coin in 1951. Victory in the race would also be a unique achievement, as she would become the first grey mare to win the great race in its history. She is set to carry 10st 3lb.

Trainer Charlie Longsdon (left) pictured with Snow Leopardess

Her trainer Charlie Longsdon said: “There is no doubt she loved those fences (when winning the Becher Chase). Her story with her being a mum is the sort of story I can see people really latching on to over the next couple months. “You only have to see on Twitter the number of people who are getting excited and getting involved. You look through all the people who message you and tweet you and it is amazing how many people do get in touch. It is all positive and we are all excited.” The Randox Grand National holds a unique place in the racing calendar in that it is the only race where the handicapper is able to deviate from official ratings in allotting weights to each horse.

Martin Greenwood, BHA Jump Handicappers' Team Leader, was handicapping the Randox Grand National for the fourth time in 2022. Speaking at the Rum Warehouse in Liverpool, where the weights were revealed, Greenwood said: “There are 34 horses rated 150 or above and a good stock of horses rated in the 145-150 range, so this year’s race stands up well in terms of quality. “Over the last 10 years, it has averaged out that you need to be around number 67 at the time of the weights lunch to line up in the race on the day. I would think you would be looking at horses rated in the 143 to 145 range who are likely to be the lowest-rated to get a run this year. “I think Snow Leopardess should get a run and she will be a good runner for the race, being a mare and a grey. She is sure to be popular with the public.