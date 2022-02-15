Conflated and Galvin top the weights for the £1million Randox Grand National at Aintree on April 9.
Minella Times won the 2021 Randox Grand National, helping to create history for jockey Rachael Blackmore who became the first female rider to win the iconic contest. It was a second Grand National second success for Jump racing’s most successful owner, JP McManus, and a first for trainer Henry de Bromhead.
This year Minella Times is set to carry 11st 4lb, with his rating having risen to 161 – up 15lbs from his rating of 146 in 2021.
Trainer Henry de Bromhead said: “He loves it around Aintree and certainly did last year, so hopefully he’ll come back to form now. He’s been a little bit off form recently but he looks like he’s coming back to form and hopefully he will by April.
“They certainly have to enjoy it to do well around Aintree and hopefully going back will help him find his form.”
Tiger Roll became the first horse since Red Rum in the 1970s to win consecutive Grand Nationals when he was triumphant in 2018 and 2019. However, COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the race in 2020 and connections chose not to run him in the 2021 renewal. If successful again in 2022, Tiger Roll would join Red Rum in the history books as only the second horse to win the Grand National three times. Like Minella Times, the 12 year old is rated 161 and set to carry 11st 4lb.
His trainer Gordon Elliott said: “Tiger Roll is in very good form at home. We have been training him for Cheltenham all season and we are really looking forward to going back there. We will see how Cheltenham goes but he has got a nice weight so the Grand National could be on the agenda.
“The ground was too soft the last day for him. He is coming to himself at home and we are looking forward to running him back at Cheltenham.
“We decided to run him in the National in 2018 as he had lost his way a little bit so we had to try and rejuvenate him and it really worked for him. I was nervous going into the next year’s Grand National but it was a dream come true to win it for a second time with him. He was very good on the second occasion.
“To have a horse like him is a dream come true but to win two Grand Nationals with him has just been awesome and I’m very lucky to have him. I do think there is still a more in him and we are certainly not finished yet.”
This year’s race has a number of interesting contenders, perhaps none more so than Snow Leopardess, who leads the British-trained challenge. The 10 year old mare, who has already produced a foal, is a winner over the famous Grand National fences having taken the Unibet Becher Chase in December and will be bidding to become the first mare to succeed since Nickel Coin in 1951.
Victory in the race would also be a unique achievement, as she would become the first grey mare to win the great race in its history. She is set to carry 10st 3lb.
Her trainer Charlie Longsdon said: “There is no doubt she loved those fences (when winning the Becher Chase). Her story with her being a mum is the sort of story I can see people really latching on to over the next couple months.
“You only have to see on Twitter the number of people who are getting excited and getting involved. You look through all the people who message you and tweet you and it is amazing how many people do get in touch. It is all positive and we are all excited.”
The Randox Grand National holds a unique place in the racing calendar in that it is the only race where the handicapper is able to deviate from official ratings in allotting weights to each horse.
Martin Greenwood, BHA Jump Handicappers' Team Leader, was handicapping the Randox Grand National for the fourth time in 2022.
Speaking at the Rum Warehouse in Liverpool, where the weights were revealed, Greenwood said: “There are 34 horses rated 150 or above and a good stock of horses rated in the 145-150 range, so this year’s race stands up well in terms of quality.
“Over the last 10 years, it has averaged out that you need to be around number 67 at the time of the weights lunch to line up in the race on the day. I would think you would be looking at horses rated in the 143 to 145 range who are likely to be the lowest-rated to get a run this year.
“I think Snow Leopardess should get a run and she will be a good runner for the race, being a mare and a grey. She is sure to be popular with the public.
“I have slightly tweaked the ratings of the top two horses in the handicap, Conflated and Galvin, by knocking them down 1lb along with Melon but I have not had to do much in that sense this time around. Chris’s Dream has been running mighty races when unseating on his two starts over the Grand National fences so I had to leave him roughly where he was.
“I have relented a bit with Tiger Roll and he is down to 161 from 166 last year, which is 5lbs lower. As I keep telling people, you can’t just ignore his win in the Cross Country at Cheltenham last season which was less than 12 months ago when he easily defeated two good horses in Easysland and Some Neck. He and Minella Times – the two previous winners among the entries – are both on 161. Minella Times has run two stinkers this year but it was only three starts ago that he was winning the Grand National.
“I think what is very interesting this year is that there are a large number of unexposed horses entered, such as Franco de Port and Longhouse Poet. There are other Irish-trained horses such as Assemble and Mount Ida who are unexposed over a staying distance while Fiddlerontheroof would be a good example British-trained horse falling into this category.
“Last year’s third placed horse, Any Second Now, is up to 159 from 152 and is of nine horses who still needs to qualify for this year’s race have not started in a chase yet this season.”
1 Conflated (IRE) 8-11-10 167 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
2 Galvin (IRE) 8-11-10 167 Ronnie Bartlett Gordon Elliott IRE
3 Melon (GB) 10-11-06 163 Marie Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
4 Chris's Dream (IRE) 10-11-05 162 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
5 Franco de Port (FR) 7-11-04 161 Bruton Street V Willie Mullins IRE
6 Minella Times (IRE) 9-11-04 161 J P McManus Henry de Bromhead IRE
7 Tiger Roll (IRE) 12-11-04 161 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
8 Chantry House (IRE) 8-11-03 160 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
9 Delta Work (FR) 9-11-03 160 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
10 Any Second Now (IRE) 10-11-02 159 J P McManus Ted Walsh IRE
11 Easysland (FR) 8-11-02 159 J P McManus Jonjo O'Neill
12 Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8-11-02 158 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
13 Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 9-11-00 157 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
14 Brahma Bull (IRE) 11-11 00 157 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
15 Lostintranslation (IRE) 10-11-00 157 Taylor & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard
16 Assemble (GB) 8-10-13 156 Gigginstown House Stud Joseph O'Brien IRE
17 Burrows Saint (FR) 9-10-13 156 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
18 Mount Ida (IRE) 8-10-13 156 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott IRE
19 Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 8-10-12 155 Taylor, Burley & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard
20 Longhouse Poet (IRE) 8-10-12 155 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil
21 Two For Gold (IRE) 9-10-11 154 May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2 Kim Bailey
22 Eklat de Rire (FR) 8-10-10 153 Mr P Davies Henry de Bromhead IRE
23 Santini (GB) 10-10-10 153 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Polly Gundry
24 Chatham Street Lad (IRE) 10-10-09 152 Mr V Healy Michael Winters IRE
25 Escaria Ten (FR) 8-10-09 152 McNeill Family Gordon Elliott IRE
26 Farclas (FR) 8-10-09 152 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
27 Off You Go (IRE) 9-10-09 152 J P McManus Charles Byrnes IRE
28 Ontheropes (IRE) 8-10-09 152 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
29 Samcro (IRE) 10-10-09 152 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
30 Itchy Feet (FR) 8-10-08 151 Kate & Andrew Brooks Olly Murphy
31 Windsor Avenue (IRE) 10-10-08 151 Phil & Julie Martin Brian Ellison
32 Coko Beach (FR) 7-10-07 150 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
33 Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 9-10-07 150 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies
34 Lord du Mesnil (FR) 9-10-07 150 Paul Porter & Mike & Mandy Smith Richard Hobson
35 Caribean Boy (FR) 8-10-06 149 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
36 Court Maid (IRE) 9-10-06 149 Rory Larkin Tom Mullins IRE
37 De Rasher Counter (GB) 10-10-06 149 Makin' Bacon Partnership Emma Lavelle
38 Sam Brown (GB) 10-10 06 149 T C Frost Anthony Honeyball
39 Anibale Fly (FR) 12-10-05 148 J P McManus Tony Martin IRE
40 Braeside (IRE) 8-10-05 148 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott IRE
41 Dingo Dollar (IRE) 10-10-05 148 M Warren J Holmes R Kidner & J Wright Sandy Thomson
42 Discorama (FR) 9-10-05 148 Andrew Gemmell/Thomas Friel Paul Nolan IRE
43 Enjoy d'Allen (FR) 8-10-05 148 Railway View Stud Partnership Ciaran Murphy IRE
44 Highland Hunter (IRE) 9-10-05 148 Thomas Barr Paul Nicholls
45 Kildisart (IRE) 10-10-05 148 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Ben Pauling
46 Top Ville Ben (IRE) 10-10-05 148 Harbour Rose Partnership Philip Kirby
47 Class Conti (FR) 10-10-04 147 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
48 Cloth Cap (IRE) 10-10-04 147 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O'Neill
49 El Presente (GB) 9-10-04 147 Davies Pilkington Yarborough Brooke Kim Bailey
50 Freewheelin Dylan (IRE) 10-10-04 147 Sheila Mangan Dermot McLoughlin IRE
51 Jett (IRE) 11-10-04 147 Robert Waley-Cohen Robert Waley-Cohen
52 Mighty Thunder (GB) 9-10-04 147 Allson Sparkle Ltd Lucinda Russell
53 Noble Yeats (IRE) 7-10-04 147 Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins IRE
54 Agusta Gold (IRE) 9-10-03 146 Dr S P Fitzgerald Willie Mullins IRE
55 Cloudy Glen (IRE) 9-10-03 146 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Venetia Williams
56 Phoenix Way (IRE) 9-10 03 146 J P McManus Harry Fry
57 Snow Leopardess (GB) 10-10-03 146 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon
58 Blaklion (GB) 13-10-02 145 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton
59 Deise Aba (IRE) 9-10-02 145 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Philip Hobbs
60 Kalooki (GER) 8-10 02 145 Andrew Cohen Philip Hobbs
61 Milan Native (IRE) 9-10-02 145 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
62 Poker Party (FR) 10-10-02 145 Robcour Henry de Bromhead
63 Death Duty (IRE) 11-10-01 144 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
64 Domaine de L'Isle (FR) 9-10-01 144 12 Oaks Racing and Ian Hutchins Sean Curran
65 Go Another One (IRE) 10-10- 144 Caroline Ahearn John McConnell IRE
66 The Big Dog (IRE) 9-10-01 144 Damien Kelly/Colin Kelly Peter Fahey IRE
67 Eclair Surf (FR) 8-10-00 143 Dominic Burke & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle
68 Fortescue (GB) 8-10-00 143 T F F Nixon Henry Daly
69 Commodore (FR) 10-9 -13 142 Mrs C Watson & Mrs S Graham Venetia Williams
70 Romain de Senam (FR) 10-9 13 142 Judith Wilson David Pipe
71 School Boy Hours (IRE) 9-9-13 142 J P McManus Noel Meade IRE
72 Back On The Lash (GB) 8-9-12 141 M Boothright Martin Keighley
73 Elegant Escape (IRE) 10-9-11 140 John Romans Colin Tizzard
74 Full Back (FR) 7-9-11 140 Ashley Head Gary Moore
75 Mister Fogpatches (IRE) 8-9-11 140 J B Fahy Pat Fahy IRE
76 Roi Mage (FR) 10-9-11 140 Douglas Pryde Patrick Griffin IRE
77 Scoir Mear (IRE) 12-9-11 140 J P McManus Tom Mullins IR3
78 Smoking Gun (IRE) 9-9-11 140 Barnard, Courtney, Madden, Gin & GGee's Gordon Elliott IRE
79 Uisce Beatha (IRE) 9-9-11 140 The Has Been's Sophie Leech
80 Kauto Riko (FR) 11-9-10 139 Mr and Mrs J. Dale and Partners Tom Gretton
81 Mac Tottie (GB) 9-9-10 139 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen
82 Discordantly (IRE) 8-9-09 138 The Odd Fellows Partnership Jessica Harrington IRE
83 Hill Sixteen (GB) 9-9-09 138 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson
84 Kapcorse (FR) 9-9-09 138 J P McManus Paul Nicholls
85 Plan of Attack (IRE) 9-9-09 138 A Halsall Henry de Bromhead IRE
86 Potters Corner (IRE) 12-9-09 138 All Stars Sports, Davies & Racehorse Club Christian Williams
87 Secret Reprieve (IRE) 8-9-09 138 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams
88 Defi Bleu (FR) 9-9-08 137 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
89 Definite Plan (IRE) 10-9-08 137 James Reilly Gordon Elliott IRE
90 Mister Whitaker (IRE) 10-9-08 137 Tim Leslie Donald McCain
91 Mortal (IRE) 10-9-08 137 Mr A. Dunlop Gordon Elliott IRE
92 Robin des Foret (IRE) 12-9-08 137 The 119 Partnership John McConnell IRE
93 Achille (FR) 12-9-06 135 Vida Bingham Venetia Williams
94 Eurobot (GB) 8-9-06 135 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
95 Larry (GB) 9-9-06 135 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore
96 Pink Eyed Pedro (GB) 11-9-06 135 David Brace David Brace
97 The Two Amigos (GB) 10-9-05 134 Bradley Partnership Nicky Martin
98 The Hollow Ginge (IRE) 9-9-03 132 The Ginge Army Nigel Twiston-Davies
99 Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 12-9-01 130 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
100 Didero Vallis (FR) 9-9-01 130 Normans, Ramsay, Tufnell & Bishop Venetia Williams
101 Gwencily Berbas (FR) 11-9-01 130 Aidan Ryan David Pipe
102 Jerrysback (IRE) 10-9-01 130 J P McManus Philip Hobbs
103 Stones And Roses (IRE) 8-9-01 130 P Reilly/C Reilly Willie Mullins IRE
104 Via Dolorosa (FR)10-8-10 125 Judith Wilson David Pipe
SCRATCHED SINCE ENTRIES WERE MADE: Brace Yourself (IRE), Double Shuffle (IRE)
NOT QUALIFIED: Time To Get Up (IRE) – horses must have run in at least six chases and he has only run in five