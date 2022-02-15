Willie Mullins admits he could spring a surprise in this year’s Randox Grand National by running Melon, a horse who has never jumped a fence at Aintree and whose last victory was in a beginner’s chase in December 2019.

The weights are out for the Randox Grand National and here are my thoughts on my entries this year. BURROWS SAINT Fourth last year. He looked as though he was going to win maybe as late as two out. He’s a year older, a year stronger. We’ve done things a little differently this year and I hope they all come together - then you need a little luck, a clear round and a clear passage. It’s not asking for much is it! ONTHEROPES He won the Munster National but things have not progressed through the season as we’d hoped. He had a new rating to cope with and possibly the winter ground was against him, he wants nice ground that we’ll get in the spring. I think he’s a really good jumper and has his chance.

FRANCO DE PORT I think he’ll be an out-and-out stayer. He just has a habit of finding one fence to make a fool of him in every race. The first day he gets a clear round he’s probably well handicapped. It’s a hard thing to get a clear round at Aintree but we’ll see. MELON He’d have a big task. He’d love the Aintree ground but I’ll have a chat with the owners and see what they want to do. BRAHMA BULL He’ll probably be heading for the Cross Country at Cheltenham but Tiger Roll had a habit of winning that and going on to win the National so we’ll see.