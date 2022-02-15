CAN HENDERSON END HIS NATIONAL DROUGHT?

Brain Power’s win in the 2019 American Grand National remains the only “National” win of any description in the illustrious career of Nicky Henderson.

Of course, 14 brush-type hurdles over 21 furlongs around the fairly sharp Far Hills track in New Jersey hardly represents the same sort of test provided by one of the thirty or so “Nationals” staged each season in Britain and Ireland, so it could be argued that this anomaly remains.

Ironically, Henderson came very close to Aintree glory during his first season with a licence, when Zongalero was runner-up to Rubstic in the 1979 edition. Classified (third in 1986), The Tsarevich (runner-up in 1987) and Brown Windsor (fourth in 1990) also did the yard proud over the next decade or so, but it’s been very slim pickings since then.

Indeed, Henderson has saddled no fewer than nine first-fence fallers during this period, whilst seventeenth place was the best that his three “runners” could muster in the Virtual Grand National of 2020! His sole 2021 representative OK Corral didn’t do much to shake off this perceived National hoo-doo as he lost all chance when badly hampered by a faller at the first.

Henderson’s two entries for the 2022 National are Chantry House and Caribean Boy, who at least both figure prominently on Timeform ratings at this stage.