Timeform chase handicapper Phil Turner looks at three talking points ahead of the Randox Grand National.
Brain Power’s win in the 2019 American Grand National remains the only “National” win of any description in the illustrious career of Nicky Henderson.
Of course, 14 brush-type hurdles over 21 furlongs around the fairly sharp Far Hills track in New Jersey hardly represents the same sort of test provided by one of the thirty or so “Nationals” staged each season in Britain and Ireland, so it could be argued that this anomaly remains.
Ironically, Henderson came very close to Aintree glory during his first season with a licence, when Zongalero was runner-up to Rubstic in the 1979 edition. Classified (third in 1986), The Tsarevich (runner-up in 1987) and Brown Windsor (fourth in 1990) also did the yard proud over the next decade or so, but it’s been very slim pickings since then.
Indeed, Henderson has saddled no fewer than nine first-fence fallers during this period, whilst seventeenth place was the best that his three “runners” could muster in the Virtual Grand National of 2020! His sole 2021 representative OK Corral didn’t do much to shake off this perceived National hoo-doo as he lost all chance when badly hampered by a faller at the first.
Henderson’s two entries for the 2022 National are Chantry House and Caribean Boy, who at least both figure prominently on Timeform ratings at this stage.
Becher Chase winner Snow Leopardess promises to cut a fine sight over the National fences and the grey is likely to prove very popular with once-a-year punters given her back story. She’s bidding to become just the third mare to win the Grand National in the past 119 years, her two predecessors Sheila’s Cottage (1948) and Nickel Coin (1951) claiming their wins just after World War II.
Only nine mares have made the frame since the latter’s win – namely Gentle Moya (2nd in 1956), Tiberetta (3rd in 1957, 2nd in 1958, 4th in 1959), Rainbow Battle (4th in 1965), Miss Hunter (3rd in 1970), Eyecatcher (3rd in 1967 & 1977), Auntie Dot (3rd in 1991), Ebony Jane (4th in 1994), Dubacilla (4th in 1995) and Magic of Light (2nd in 2019).
Meanwhile, Nicolaus Silver (1961) and Neptune Collonges (2012) are the only grey horses to have won the race since World War II.
Blaklion has already shown his liking for the National fences, finishing fourth in the 2017 National and winning the following autumn’s Becher Chase during his days with Nigel Twiston-Davies before claiming an honourable sixth place for his present connections in last year’s renewal following an interrupted preparation. The evergreen veteran has rolled back the years this winter with a couple of fine wins in the mud at Haydock and clearly retains plenty of his former ability.
That said, the statistics aren’t exactly in his favour come the big race itself – you have to go back to 1923 (Sergeant Murphy) in order to find the last thirteen-year-old winner of the National.