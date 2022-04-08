Check out what the trainers are saying about their runners ahead of Saturday's Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Charlie Longsdon - Snow Leopardess: “I’ve got no issues with her stamina whatsoever. Yes, it looked like she was tying up in the Becher Chase, but that is because she had been in front for two and a half miles into a driving headwind and driving rain. The jockey (Aidan Coleman) said at the time, ‘I would have been gutted if we had got beaten as I had plenty left in the tank but she just got lonely’, so I’ve got no problems with the trip at all. She will relish the trip. “My only worry is the speed at the start and is she quick enough to get into a nice, handy, prominent position? I won’t give any instructions to Aidan as he knows her inside out. I will say get her into a nice rhythm and enjoy it. It’s going to be a big day, isn’t it, with plenty of people watching, but she’s run at Cheltenham before and she was absolutely fine then. “We’ll take her to the paddock lateish, it’s the way she is – she’s very relaxed at home but on the racecourse you can see at the start she jig-jogs around and is a bit like a rocking horse. But that’s fine, it’s normal for her.”

2022 Grand National Best Bets

Ted Walsh - Any Second Now: “Having one of the favourites doesn’t come with any pressure,” said Walsh. “I think he has a live chance, like I thought Seabass had, like I thought he had last year, like I thought Jack High had, when he unseated at The Chair (2006). We have gone there with a few who have had live chances. He has a live chance and if he gets a clear round and if things go well for him, he shouldn’t be far away.” Henry De Bromhead - Minella Times: “We think he loved it last year and I’d be very hopeful that going back there will reignite him again. Obviously he has been disappointing, but he did love it last year and we think he’s really coming back to himself now finally. We couldn’t be happier with him. You’re always trying to freshen them up. He’s done a bit of cross-country and various things like that. You’re always trying to keep them happy and enjoying themselves and he seems to be very much coming to himself.” Emma Lavelle - Eclair Surf: "He clearly has a lot of ability and the way that Win My Wings backed that Eider Chase form up by winning the Scottish National, it was really good to see. The thing with Eclair Surf is that he can handle any ground. But I think his ability to handle very soft ground puts other horses at a disadvantage. “But in a way, it was reassuring that he ran as well as he did in the Eider (on good to soft) to see that he can handle it and I think Aintree ground will be, no matter what, slower than that. We are really happy with him. He has schooled over our version of the National fences at home and you just need luck. He is clearly a horse who has a big engine and a great attitude He has a rating of 147 which would have easily got him into the race, so arguably he is sneaking into the race while still well handicapped on a mark of 143. He is 4lb well in.”

Emma Lavelle - De Rasher Counter: "The Grand National was always the target race for De Rasher Counter from the start of last year,” said Lavelle. His whole campaign has been built around this race.

He ran a lovely race in the Denman – we left plenty to work with – but he jumped in his exuberant manner and travelled really well and came out of it really well. He just got a little bit tired, which was understandable. He has been away since then. He’s done plenty, he looks great and he won a Ladbroke off 149 and he is back to that mark, and I’d have to be really, really happy with how he is." David Pipe - Romain De Senam: “It’s always great to have a runner and it’s Philip Armson’s first ride over the fences. He doesn’t seem to be the quickest but he’ll keep galloping and if he takes to it, who knows how well he could do.” Daryl Jacob - Good Boy Bobby: “I’m very much looking forward to riding him. I came up on Wednesday to walk around the track with my wife and kids. Looking at the track this year, I think the race is really suited to him. He’s a horse that I feel, with the race getting closer and closer, I’m getting more and more confident about his chances. I think he’ll take to the fences really well. Nigel is due a Grand National winner and there are lots and lots of positives. “The ground is going to be in his favour. I don’t think the trip is going to be a problem and I’m really looking forward to it, actually. I think I finished sixth on Ucello Conti for Simon and Isaac (in the 2016 renewal) and I think this lad can run above and beyond that, so I’m hopeful of a very good run from him.” Martin Brassil - Longhouse Poet: “He is fine. We are really looking forward to the race. He has only had six runs over fences, but he is a good, sound jumper and the ground will be fine for him. He won the Thyestes nicely, albeit narrowly, but there were some good, touted horses in it, such as Escaria Ten (who reopposes). You’d be hopeful, if he finished in the first four or five – we’d be over the moon. Dermot McLoughlin - Freewheelin Dylan: “He needs a bit of luck and I hope we didn’t use up all the luck last year. He seems in good form. All is good. I’m happy. His form has been in and out since winning the Irish National, but he is a top-of-the-ground horse. He is a summer horse and I think conditions over there will suit him. He enjoys his jumping. “He is rated 147 and so it won’t be easy. I’m hoping to win, of course, but a good run would be good. If he gets into a rhythm like he did in the Irish National, jumping-wise, if he takes to it, he should run well. We have been over there a few times and we were third in 2016 with Vics Canvas, so we have a view on what it takes. This lad is something similar. He is not over-big and I would have liked to have taken six or seven pounds off his back, but what can you do?” We are putting cheekpieces on, just to see if we can tweak something.