David Ord speaks to Henry de Bromhead, a trainer keen to look forwards rather than back on a career-defining spring.

The spring of 2021 is a period most would be only too happy to consign to the dustbin of history. The world was locked down, what sport took place did so behind closed doors as Covid’s grip on the ‘old normal’ was being only gradually loosened. Cheltenham and Aintree took place, for which we were thankful, but the winners came home in front of empty stands and to muted receptions as those actually at the tracks did their best to mark the moments. It’s a scene we hope is never repeated. But for Henry de Bromhead it was also the period in which he enjoyed career-defining success. Honeysuckle won the Unibet Champion Hurdle, Put The Kettle On the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase - and he’d only just started.

Minella Times on the gallops

Minella Indo got the better of stablemate A Plus Tard to land a one-two for the Knockeen team in chasing’s blue riband, the Well Child Cheltenham Gold Cup. Then Minella Times and Balko Des Flos repeated the feat in the world’s most famous race, the Randox Grand National. Spread over a 30-year period these moments would be the stuff of dreams. De Bromhead crammed them into three weeks. “They’re all iconic races that you dream of winning. I never thought I would, starting out. The fact we did it was incredible,” he admitted. “I’m probably a terrible man to enjoy the moment, I should probably try to do that more than I do. I’m always looking forward and thinking of the next race or next season. “But suddenly people would remind you of what we’d won and you’d think ‘my god that’s just ridiculous’. It sounds silly but that’s how it is. It’s been hard to celebrate it too in the times we’re in – it’s slightly different. “I’m adamant that if we weren’t in the middle of Covid I’m not sure I’d have witnessed our Grand National win – I’m not sure I’d have even made it home from the Cheltenham celebrations at that stage. That might be the only pro of Covid,” he smiled. “There was a bit of a crowd at the National, owners were back which was good, but while anyone would tell you Cheltenham was amazing, it was a case of getting in, get the job done, then back to the yard in the evening.

“You were flat out until eight in the evening and then back home. I put myself in as one of the team to work in the yard, you wouldn’t normally do that, but it was so hard to get people over to England. Everything was flat out that week from five in the morning until eight or nine at night. But at least we did get the job done.” That’s one of the great understatements. And from there to Aintree – a week in which nothing went right for the trainer to start with, prompting to him muse on Saturday morning that they were ‘paying the price for such a good Cheltenham’. Then came Minella Times. “I had three runners in the National and to have all three going out on the second circuit was amazing,” he recalls. “Then you jump the Canal Turn and they’re all still there and you start to go ‘wow, this is unreal’. We lost Chris’s Dream soon after but you see Balko tanking away and then look again and Rachael is cantering and winging fences on Minella Times. “I was watching on almost in a state of disbelief. But even at The Elbow I was looking at Any Second Now coming back at both of them and thinking god I hope he’s not coming to beat us. You’ve watched the race every year for so long and you can see how the National can be lost even at that stage. Rachael had kept plenty though and she powered home.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The headlines went to the jockey, the first female to win the race. It was an achievement that made the evening TV news bulletins and was front and back page news the following day in every newspaper. For the trainer it was a ride that deserved all the plaudits. “She was a massive part of it all,” he said. “She gets on great with the horse and I have to say that day at Aintree it looked as if she was able to look around corners, she was making decisions before things went wrong and getting in the right place. They say you need a lot of luck in the National and we got that because of the way she was maneuvering around there.” That moment marked the culmination of a long-term association. Blackmore and De Bromhead have quickly established themselves as one of the most powerful axis in the game and for the handler it was obvious very early the link-up would work. “When we first started working together it was just that everything kept winning for her and jumped brilliantly for her,” he said. “She’s a real hard-worker, she had to work very hard to get to where she got to but when we first teamed up everything she was getting on was winning – that was the key.” And they’ll continue to do so too.