Gordon Elliott is set to have six runners in the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday week.

The squad is spearheaded by last year’s third Delta Work, while Galvin will also head to Merseyside with leading claims following his pleasing reappearance behind his stablemate in the cross-country at Cheltenham. “Delta Work was third in the race last year, he got a little bit far back early but ran a very good race,” continued Elliott. “He was a little careful early but he’s in great form and I couldn’t be happier with him, he’s working very well. Galvin – the drier the ground, the better a chance he has. He will have come on a lot from Cheltenham, he’s in good form and I’m very happy with him.”

Others set to represent the three-time Grand National-winning handler in the extended four-and-a-quarter-mile contest include Punchestown Grand National Trial winner Coko Beach, the classy Fury Road, last year’s ninth Escaria Ten and Dunboyne, who was a staying-on third in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival. “Coko ran very well in the race last year and finished eighth. He won the Grand National Trial at Punchestown,” said Elliott. “For Fury Road it is the first time stepping up to this trip. He’s a Grade One horse and a classy horse. Again a bit of nice ground would suit him, but he’s in very, very good form. “Escaria Ten travelled well for a long way last year but just didn’t get home. We’re going to drop him in and take our time with him, ride him a little bit different this year. Dunboyne gets in off 10st. He’s going to wear blinkers and stays really well. If he gets into a rhythm and doesn’t get too far back early, he will come home strong.”