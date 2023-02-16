For almost all of the race he looked worthy of his 3/1 joint-favourite status, but a fall at the last robbed him of what appeared a winning chance.

At Prestbury Park he was a three-quarter-length winner over Mouse Morris’ French Dynamite, a performance that left him well-fancied for the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster in late January.

The seven-year-old hit his stride instantly when starting the season with a second-placed run in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree, after which he headed to Cheltenham to contest the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

The bay sustained a few cuts as a result, but is now back in full training and could follow a number of paths to high-profile races at the peak of the season.

The Grand National has been pencilled in for Ga Law for some time and Snowden would like to aim the bay at Kelso’s Premier Chase in preparation, but if that fixture looms too soon then the Cheltenham Festival may come into the equation.

The horse holds entries for the Ryanair, the Gold Cup and the Ultima Handicap, each one possessing both pros and cons that will have to be discussed by connections.

Snowden said: “He’s bounced out of the Doncaster race, he had a couple of cuts but thankfully they’ve all healed well and he’s back into his normal routine now. We’ve got various options with him, if he is going to go to the Grand National then he’s probably got to go the Premier Chase at Kelso.

“That might just come a little bit too soon, so we’ll have a look at Cheltenham as well. He’s got options in the Ryanair, the Gold Cup and maybe a handicap, but he would be carrying a fair bit of weight in the Ultima.

“The Gold Cup is obviously a big step up in class, so certainly the Ryanair comes into consideration – especially with Allaho out. We’ll have a chat with the owners and work out a plan going forwards.”