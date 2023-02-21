The weights are out for the Randox Grand National and Matt Brocklebank, Ben Linfoot and David Ord have their best early bet for Aintree.
While the Irish horses garner most interest after the unveiling of the weights for the Randox Grand National (and I’m not too displeased with the 11st given to long-term fancy Gaillard Du Mesnil), it is also important to keep an eye on where the cut-off looks likely to end up being for some of those home-based contenders rated around the 140-mark.
One such horse is HILL SIXTEEN who might just sneak into the final field with a bit of luck having been allotted 10st 2lb.
His best performance in recent seasons came over the National fences when beaten a nose by Snow Leopardess in the 2021 Becher and I thought he ran an encouraging race when seventh to Ashtown Lad in the same race this time around back in December.
He’d previously finished third in a hot race at Kelso won by Cotswold Chase runner-up Sounds Russian – with subsequent winners Castle Robin and Eva’s Oskar in behind – and I reckon shrewd Scottish trainer Sandy Thomason has had half an eye on the big one back at Aintree with this horse all season.
Hopefully he’ll continue to build towards peak fitness with another spin now the weights are published and, providing there’s still a bit of rain around come mid-April, he can surely outperform those huge antepost odds.
For an antepost bet at the weights unveiling I’d be looking at a horse that might well get in with the new information we have and Henry de Bromhead’s GABBYS CROSS appeals with that in mind at 100/1.
The eight-year-old is number 53 in the list off a rating of 143 and he’s been running well in some of the most fiercely-contested staying handicap chases in Ireland this season, namely the Kerry National, Paddy Power Chase and Thyestes.
The Paddy Power was a race stablemate Minella Times ran well in before he won the Grand National and the way Gabbys Cross finished his race that day for a four-length sixth suggests he might just love the Aintree trip.
He certainly enjoys himself in big fields – he won a 20-runner handicap chase at Galway – and on the pick of his Irish form he’s not badly treated at all, so at massive prices he’s worth an ambitious dart.
Henry de Bromhead announced the retirement of his previous Randox Grand National winner Minella Times on Tuesday morning but might just be celebrating his second victory in the great race come April.
AIN'T THAT A SHAME is being targeted at the Aintree showpiece and few rivals have as interesting a profile.
He's unexposed having only run in three handicap chases so far and went through both the Munster National and red-hot Paddy Power Chase over Christmas like a well-handicapped horse.
Things just haven't quite fallen his way yet but there's more to come, 10st 5lb is a lovely racing weight and his shrewd trainer is weighing up whether to take in a prep race en-route to Liverpool or heading straight there. I can't believe he'll be 40/1 on the day.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.