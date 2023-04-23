Ralph Beckett is set to run three fillies in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas and has labelled Juliet Sierra "a big price at 50/1" for the Newmarket Classic on Sunday May 7.

Beckett was speaking on Racing TV’s Luck on Sunday programme after watching his lightly-raced Kingman filly Remarquee punch her ticket for the Rowley Mile in two weeks' time with a neck success in Saturday's Dubai Duty Free Stakes (formerly the Fred Darling) at Newbury. The trainer still has five horses entered in the 1000 Guineas but has now pinned his hopes to a trio. He said: "Bluestocking won’t run, she’ll go for an Oaks trial, but Juliet Sierra will go straight for the Guineas and Lezoo will go straight there as well. Lose Yourself won’t as she’s not quite ready.

