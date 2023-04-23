Ralph Beckett is set to run three fillies in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas and has labelled Juliet Sierra "a big price at 50/1" for the Newmarket Classic on Sunday May 7.
Beckett was speaking on Racing TV’s Luck on Sunday programme after watching his lightly-raced Kingman filly Remarquee punch her ticket for the Rowley Mile in two weeks' time with a neck success in Saturday's Dubai Duty Free Stakes (formerly the Fred Darling) at Newbury.
The trainer still has five horses entered in the 1000 Guineas but has now pinned his hopes to a trio.
He said: "Bluestocking won’t run, she’ll go for an Oaks trial, but Juliet Sierra will go straight for the Guineas and Lezoo will go straight there as well. Lose Yourself won’t as she’s not quite ready.
"It's a leap of faith on pedigree whether Lezoo will get a mile, but she’s a very relaxed filly, does nothing at home and she loves the Rowley Mile. It’s a shot to nothing. If she doesn’t stay, we’ll just go back sprinting.
“I never felt Juliet Sierra was a six-furlong filly – I always felt she won the Dick Poole against the curve in that sense.
“She was quite a free-running filly and we were always trying to get her to settle, which is why I didn’t step her up in trip, and I felt she got a bit lost two down in the Cheveley Park and then galloped out really well.
“I think she’s a big price for the Guineas at 50/1.”
On Remarquee, now a general 6/1 shot for the fillies' Classic, he said: "I think she’ll have learnt a lot yesterday and I’ll probably put a sheepskin noseband on her next time, just to help her rider out."
