Beckett will field his Irish Derby winner in a maximum field of six, which also includes narrow Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn, Germany’s Arc hero Torquator Tasso, multi-millionaire Mishriff, Coronation Cup winner in Pyledriver and Aidan O’Brien’s Broome.

It has been a case of a merry-go-round on the jockey front in the lead up to the race with James Doyle replacing David Egan on Mishriff and PJ McDonald getting the call up for Pyledriver. But Colin Keane at least retains the ride on Westover, having himself replaced Rob Hornby at the Curragh.

Much was written and said about the decision by owners Juddmonte to use Ireland’s champion jockey instead of Hornby, who was a fast-finishing third on the colt at Epsom, but the verdict was a seven-length win in the Irish Classic.

“He’s trained well since, we’ve been happy with him and he looks like he’s ready to go,” Beckett told TalkSPORT2.