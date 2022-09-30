The Kimpton handler annexed both divisions of the Byerley Stud British EBF Novice Stakes with Bluestocking, a daughter of Camelot, landing the first, before If Not Now, a son of Iffraaj, led home stablemate Rebel Red in the second division.

Just for good measure Remarquee showed a good turn of foot to take the first division of the seven-furlong Radcliffe & Co British EBF Novice Stakes.

Bluestocking (9/1), a filly with a decent pedigree, will head to one of the Classic trials in the spring after the Juddmonte-owned filly was given a hands and heels ride by Rob Hornby to score by a length and a quarter from Tony Montana.

Beckett said: “She is a nice filly. I thought she might be a bit raw for today. She is a big, angular filly. She goes well and I would say that will be it for the year now.

“You will probably see her in a trial in the spring. She is a big filly and a well-balanced filly. I thought she did very well today, as she was squeezed out and he had to switch. She did well to win.”

If Not Now (13/2) and Rebel Red both looked useful colts for the future, with Dougie Costello beating Hornby’s newcomer by three-quarters of a length.

“He was a little edgy to post and behind the gate,” Beckett said of the winner. “He will have learned plenty today. It might take a while to get over, so we will put him away. The horse was green but he is a nice horse.

“I thought the second would need it more. Both are nice colts. The second will run again, I think.”

Of the trio’s successes, Remarquee (5/1) was the most visually impressive, with the Kingman filly cruising past odds-on favourite Bresson to score by a length and a quarter to complete Hornby’s double.

Beckett added: “She started at seven because she was a little bit wide-eyed afterwards. She won’t run again. It was lovely to get off the mark. She will get a mile well next year and may get a bit further.”