Raise You is set to spearhead Joseph O’Brien’s Irish Champions Weekend squad, with the stayer possibly taking on Kyprios and Stradivarius in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh.

The 14-furlong Group One is one of the highlights of the second day of action, with the fixture opening at Leopardstown on September 10, and O’Brien is hoping his four-times course winner can sparkle again back at his favourite venue. Previously trained by Andrew Balding, Raise You posted a career-best effort when tackling the Leger trip for the first time in the trial race earlier this month, beating dual Irish Leger scorer Search For A Song by two lengths. O’Brien said: “It looks a good race. We’ve a couple of strong candidates for it. “Raise You loves it there and I think since we’ve gone up in distance, that’s where the improvement has really come from. It was a very good performance the last day.”

Kyprios battles to victory at Goodwood

O’Brien’s father Aidan trains Kyprios, who has dominated the staying scene this term by winning both the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and the Goodwood Cup, with the John and Thady Gosden-trained Stradivarius finishing third and second in each race respectively. Kyprios is already entered for the Irish Leger while Stradivarius would have to be supplemented at a cost of €50,000 and when asked about taking on the star duo, O’Brien replied: “I don’t know if he’d beat them, but hopefully he’ll run his race. “All you can do is win the trial for the race, beating a previous winner, and tune him up for a good challenge. He’s been a lovely horse this year.” Cleveland is O’Brien’s other candidate after finishing a narrow second to stablemate Gear Up on his debut for the team, having previously been trained by his father. The four-year-old won the Chester Cup earlier in the campaign. O’Brien said: “It was a really good run and the Leger is an obvious stepping stone for him. Even this year, he’s had a good year so far. It was nice to see him take the step into Group company and perform well.” Rest of the O'Brien team Curragh maiden winner Al Riffa could make the leap to Group One company with connections considering supplementing the colt for the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes back at that track “He’s done well (since his last run). He had the option of the Futurity but we decided to wait. He’s also in the Leopardstown race as well and it will be discussed with his owner in the meantime, but I think he might end up in the National Stakes," said O'Brien. “He’s done well so far and it was a good maiden the last day. He’s a really nice colt.”

Al Riffa strikes at the Curragh

The Moyglare Stud Stakes takes place on the same Curragh card and O’Brien could rely on Debutante Stakes third Thornbrook, who could clash again with the winner and second from that race, Meditate and Olivia Maralda. The trainer said: “I think Thornbrook will be the main one, it doesn’t look like I might run another one as well as that. “Zoinnocent is in there as well but she might wait for the Goffs Million, Caroline Street might run in a seven-furlong Group Three a couple of weeks after at the Curragh and then I have a couple of others, but Thornbrook would be the main one – probably the only one.” O’Brien has a strong squad to unleash over the fixture with Above The Curve due to return to action having been sidelined since winning the Group One Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp back in May. The three-year-old holds a clutch of Champions Weekend options, but O’Brien is currently favouring the Moyglare “Jewels” Blandford Stakes at the Curragh for her. He said: “Above The Curve is possibly is going to run in the Blandford. She had a little hold up in the spring and she’s coming back for an autumn campaign. She’s a nice filly, obviously a Group One winner. You’d think if she did happen to be in training next year, she’d be at least as good, maybe better. She’s in the Matron, but I’d say the Blandford would be the more logical race for her.” Point King is unbeaten in three runs so far this year and will put his Melbourne Cup hopes to the test in the Group Three Paddy Power Stakes at Leopardstown. O’Brien, who won the Cup with both Rekindling 2017 and Twilight Payment in 2020, said: “That (Melbourne) will be depend on how he goes in Leopardstown, but if he happened to go well then he would quite possibly go to Melbourne. He’s really been progressing this year. He had a lovely run at two and he’s progressed through the ranks from race to race this year. We had the option of sticking him into one of the Legers but this looks a nice stepping stone, Listed into Group Three company for him.”