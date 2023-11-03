Racing weather news: Wetherby lose Friday card and set to inspect for Saturday

Rain during the week led to river levels rising markedly, leading to pressure on the track’s drainage system and leaving standing water in places.

An update on the course’s website read: “Following the inspection of the racecourse at 7am, racing on Friday 3rd November has been abandoned due to standing water remaining on the track. Despite the river levels dropping there has been insufficient improvement in conditions in order to be able to race today.”

Wetherby is due to host the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase on Saturday, featuring last year’s winner Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor.

The statement continued: “In so far as the prospects for Saturday’s bet365 Charlie Hall meeting go, the river levels peaked at around 11pm last night and it continues to fall and should continue to do so throughout today.