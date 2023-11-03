Racing weather news: Wetherby inspect at 7am

Officials at Wetherby admit they are playing “a waiting game” after calling a 7am inspection ahead of the track’s most high-profile fixture of the season on Saturday.

Rain during the week has seen river levels rise markedly at the West Yorkshire venue, leading to pressure on the track’s drainage system and leaving standing water in places. With the course unraceable, clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson was left with no option but to call off day one of the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase fixture on Friday morning. And while by Friday lunchtime Sanderson was able to report a small improvement in conditions, he appears more hopeful than confident that Saturday’s card – due to feature a clash between Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor and the Charlie Hall itself – will get the go-ahead.

Taking The Reins - a BRAND NEW Sporting Life podcast in association with the PJA.