Saturday afternoon’s feature cards at Cheltenham have been abandoned after temperatures dropped to minus 5C overnight at both venues.
Frost sheets were deployed at Cheltenham after racing on Friday, but as the mercury began to drop it became a race against time.
It took clerk of the course Jon Pullin and his team around three hours to cover the whole of the New Course, which is used for the two-day International meeting, but in the end their efforts were in vain.
“Temperatures were at zero at the last on Friday and then we began to get the covers down, which we did through tremendous effort in three hours,” said Pullin.
“As we were laying them the temperatures were a consistent minus 1c/minus 2C and we’ve been a consistent minus 4C since midnight with a low of minus 5C. Unfortunately we have got areas of frozen ground under the covers.
“At least we managed to race on Friday. At this stage no decisions have been made about rescheduling any races.”
Doncaster were due to inspect at 9.30am for their meeting but just after 7.30am the decision had already been taken.
Unfortunately groundstaff were unable to get the covers down in time following repairs to the track after racing on Friday and temperatures reached -5C overnight.
Hereford staged an inspection at 7.30am ahead of their fixture on Saturday but pushed it back until 9.30am before they were forced to abandon with temperatures rising too slowly to thaw out the frozen areas.
Punchestown’s feature John Durkan Memorial Chase meeting on Sunday has been cancelled.
Officials had called an inspection for midday on Saturday to assess conditions ahead of the big fixture, which was set to see the return to action of Willie Mullins’ exciting Galopin Des Champs.
However, by 10.30am clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan was in a position to be able to make an early call, with the course covered in snow and a deep frost forecast overnight.
There is, though, every hope the meeting can be rescheduled but given the next few days are due to be similar weather-wise, it will not be in the “coming days”.
Sheridan said: “Following overnight snow and a forecast for additional snow and severe frost tonight, unfortunately we have had to cancel tomorrow’s meeting.
“As there is no improvement forecast through the next week with temperatures remaining below freezing the meeting will not be rescheduled in the coming days. A date for the rescheduled meeting will be announced on Monday.”
Cork inspect at midday on Saturday for their own Sunday card.
Southwell’s card on Sunday must pass a 9.30am inspection on raceday. Carlisle’s Sunday meeting has already been abandoned.
Racing on Monday is already in doubt at Market Rasen and Plumpton.
Market Rasen will inspect on Sunday at midday with Plumpton having a look 30 minutes later at 12.30pm.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.