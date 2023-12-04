Racing weather inspection and abandonment latest: Plumpton abandoned due to waterlogging

The East Sussex venue had 37mm of rain over a period of 30 hours and, with further downpours forecast, there was no prospect for improvement.

This afternoon’s card at Ayr had already been called off yesterday, with parts of the track frozen, leaving only an all-weather evening meeting at Wolverhampton.

Seven fixtures have now fallen to the weather over the past four days, including Saturday’s high-profile Fighting Fifth meeting at Newcastle.

Leicester and Southwell were cancelled due to snow on Sunday, while Carlisle did manage to race but were hit by 24 non-runners, largely because of travel problems.

The issues also look set to persist, with inspections called for several meetings in the coming days.

Southwell will take a precautionary look at 7.30am ahead of Tuesday’s National Hunt card.

All snow has now melted and the track is currently raceable, but after 15mm of rain overnight and with more on the way, officials will continue to monitor the situation.

Leicester’s fixture on Thursday is subject to an 8am inspection on Tuesday morning, with areas of the course currently waterlogged.

Wincanton are scheduled to inspect at 8am on Thursday ahead of their meeting that afternoon due to the threat of waterlogging.