Racing TV flash sale - this weekend only

By Sporting Life
16:48 · THU August 18, 2022

The Sky Bet Ebor Festival has already delivered some spectacular moments and promises many more over the next two days - and you could enjoy every second of the action on the Knavesmire and much, much more with Racing TV at the knockout price of just £10 per month for an entire year!

Not only will you see best-in-class coverage from the Knavesmire this week, you can also look forward to a hatful of highlights including Longines Irish Champions Weekend, the Cambridgeshire Meeting and the Dubai Future Champions Festival, before an action-packed Jumps season with all the thrills and spills on the road to the Cheltenham Festival.

What’s more, you can now watch Racing TV in more ways than ever before! Enjoy all the action on TV, online, mobile and via their large screen apps - meaning you don’t even need Sky to watch on your television.

Plus, there are dedicated live streams from all 62 of our racecourses on Racing TV Extra – putting you in control of what you want to watch!

Visit racingtv.com/eboroffer or call 0344 855 1881 and quote ‘best ever offer’ to take up this fantastic offer and enjoy Britain and Ireland’s best racing now!

Hurry, offer will be gone at midnight Sunday.

