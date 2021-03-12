Cheltenham Festival: RMG break new ground with live in-race timing information

Working with RMG’s timing information partner, Coursetrack, information such as race clock, leader’s speed, leader’s time per furlong and distance to finish, will be displayed on Racing TV for all 28 races from Prestbury Park.

In addition, sectional time reports for each race will be published in the results section on racingtv.com the day after racing.

Lindsay Davidson, Deputy Director of Broadcast at RMG, who oversees the on-screen output, said: “The timing data, which will be presented via our on-screen graphics, are a godsend for real-time insight and post-race analysis. We believe timing information will enhance the viewing experience for everyone watching the Festival on Racing TV, as well as proving a valuable punting aid.

“Racing TV is fortunate to be able to call on the likes of Angus McNae, Richard Hoiles and James Willoughby, who can dissect the data and present it in an easy-to-interpret format. And James will be providing his insight across all four days of the Festival, which will add a different slant to the analysis both on-screen and on-line.”

RMG’s Director of Racing, Ed Gretton, who has been leading the project, added: “We have been working extremely closely with Coursetrack and conducted rigorous testing of the system on our courses, which has given us real confidence in the product. We firmly believe this data will enhance the enjoyment of races and be used as a valuable tool for analysing a race and for in-running betting.”

Timing information is now being broadcast on-screen and published online for every RMG fixture. In time, as viewers’ understanding of the product develops, enhanced on-screen graphics, including horses’ in-race placings / changing odds, will be implemented. The service has already been nominated for the prestigious 2021 Sports Technology Awards.

Bookmakers, who are Watch & Bet customers, will, in due course, be provided with access to the in-play data and RMG will also work with betting operators to support the further development of in-play betting on racing this year.

Dave Tharp, Managing Director of Coursetrack, commented: “We are delighted to be working with RMG on this exciting project and look forward to delivering our latest GPS technology to all the stakeholders both on and off course throughout the country.”

The introduction of the in-race timing output comes on the back of the launch of Racing TV’s new virtual studio last month, plus the addition of on-course presenters, information graphics and dedicated streams from EVERY fixture, introduced on Racing TV Extra and RMG’s Watch & Bet streaming betting partners last year.

Adam Binns, Director of Broadcast and Production at RMG, said: “Racing TV is always striving to take the broadcasting of horseracing to the next level, which, as well as greatly enhancing the viewer experience, drives real benefits to the sport and significantly grow its value.”