Alcohol Free might have been in the best position as the July Cup panned out last time, but she’d been hamstrung by her middle-of-the-track position in the Platinum Jubilee before that. There is a small chance I suppose she’ll be a bit keen stepping back up to a mile, but she looks the one most likely to put it up to Baaeed and she’s worth the benefit of the doubt.

I should say here and now I’m not too familiar with the form of the Japanese raider Bathrat Leon but his 80/1 surprise win from the plum draw in the Godolphin Mile in a race it was impossible to get into from off the pace doesn’t excite me much and that makes me feel the 15/8 available about Alcohol Free in the market without Baaeed is a good bet considering the amount she has in hand of the other runners on the clock (Order Of Australia is next best on that metric 9lb below her, mindful that Modern Games hasn’t been seen on these shores since last autumn).

On the face of it this looks another Group 1 stroll in the park for Baaeed who has 8lb in hand over his nearest rival ALCOHOL FREE on weight-adjusted Timeform form ratings. However, there is much less between them on the clock with Baaeed’s highest timefigure 126 (Queen Anne Stakes last time out) only 4lb higher than Alcohol Free’s best (119, 2021 Sussex Stakes) after Alcohol Free’s sex allowance is taken into account.

Just the three handicaps make for a less daunting second day punting-wise than the first at Goodwood, despite plenty more large fields, and the quality on show is better too, even if the late defection of the 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace winner Coroebus has meant the feature race, the Qatar Sussex Stakes, has lost much of its lustre.

The opening handicap, in which Soulcombe is the pick of the weights on form after doing well to run down one who had the run of the race at Ascot last time, is very tricky. This represents a big step up in class for him but given he’s by Frankel out of a mare who was a Group 1 winner herself then it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise if he makes light of a BHA mark of 81.

He’s not the fastest on the clock – that honour goes narrowly to Surrey Mist at the weights – but it doesn’t pay to be too dogmatic about the chances of lightly-raced middle-distance three-year-olds on the clock and I’ll give this race a swerve.

The second race on the card, the Group 3 Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes, has attracted seventeen runners. The ‘trends’ or ‘stats’ boys will be homing in on those horses drawn in the bottom six stalls, as that is where the winner usually comes from given the track configuration, but there is little overwhelmingly well in at the weights on form among those stalls (sectionals available on the France Galop website suggest the French challenger Samarham was rather fortunate to win a Listed race at ParisLongchamp last time and drops back in trip here) and less still on the clock.

The horse that interests me most is HEREDIA despite her defeat in a Listed race at Sandown last time on her first start out of handicaps. I’d be inclined to overlook that run and concentrate on her previous effort in the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot where she beat twenty-seven rivals off a BHA mark of 98 in a 114 timefigure.

Her previous win at York was also notable for her Houdini-like escape from trouble in running to run down one who looked home and hosed, and both those runs suggest she should be more than up to winning a race like this restricted to fillies. A draw in stall 12 isn’t absolutely ideal, but a false running rail opens up options in the straight and in a race where many can be ruled out she’s just worth a bet.

The fifth race on the card, a fillies handicap over a mile and a quarter, sees Rousay and Peripatetic (who both contested the same race at Salisbury last time) head the ratings on time but they look a bit more exposed than some and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see one of the others improve past them.

The Alice Keppel at 16.45 is a race that brings together several fillies who didn’t shine at Royal Ascot in a variety of races, The Platinum Queen the pick of those judged on her subsequent win at York, while the concluding handicap looks a bookies bonanza. Norfolk runner-up Walbank still has a p on his Timeform rating and is rated only just behind Rocket Rodney on form in the 15.00, the Markel Molecomb, but the latter is a good bit superior on the clock and already boasts a course win to his name.

Rocket Rodney had the re-opposing Eddie’s Boy (since successful in the Super Sprint at Newbury where he had the favoured rail) back in third when winning the Coral Dragon Stakes at Sandow last time and also had him just behind him when beaten only by Little Big Bear in the Windsor Castle. That’s very strong form in the context of this race and he’ll take a lot of beating, but 11/10 tells you that.