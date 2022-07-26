Timefigure expert Graeme North returns to preview the pick of the action from day one of Goodwood and he has two fancies on the card.

Often described as the ‘most scenic’ or ‘picturesque’ course in Britain by racegoers or media pundits who aren’t yet acquainted with Hexham, Goodwood hosts its ‘Glorious’ Festival this week and the first observation to make is that the fields for the opening-day card on Tuesday have held up exceptionally well, with six of the eight races having attracted double-digit numbers with the smallest field all day being nine. Quite why this should be after a summer plagued by small fields I’m not sure, but the fact that the opening day stages eight races on what is sure to be heavily-watered ground (typically, and increasingly commonly, the course hasn’t stated how much they have put on) makes me think parts of the course are going to be riding faster than others as the meeting goes on, something to bear in mind later in the week for sure. Tuesday’s card opens with the Coral Chesterfield Cup, an 18-runner bookmaker friendly handicap over a mile and a quarter in which the pace is forecast to be very strong and those coming from the back will need plenty of luck in running. William Jarvis’ recent Sandown winner Arqoob heads the runners on adjusted timefigures but he’s a hold-up horse drawn in the car park and will need all the luck going, so this is an easy swerve.

"I think he's the real deal" | Best Bets for day one of the Goodwood Festival

This column didn’t have as much success this year at Royal Ascot as it did in 2021 but the selections in the two-year-old races held up well and Tuesday’s card has two races for the youngsters. The second of them has attracted 18 runners including a handful of interesting newcomers, so I’ll concentrate on the other contest, the Group 2 Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes over seven furlongs at 14.25. This nine-runner contest features three horses who have won their last two races, including an unbeaten pair from the Charlie & Mark Johnston team who target this meeting, as well as the July Stakes third Mysterious Night and the Chesham winner Holloway Boy. That Chesham Stakes win earned Karl Burke's charge a Timeform rating of 103p, which puts him 7lb clear on weight-adjusted form ratings, but his effort was no less impressive on the clock, running the two fastest individual furlongs as he moved through from last to first on the way to a 101 timefigure. Neither the runner-up Pearling Path nor fourth-placed Finn’s Charm have seemingly done much for the form since, though context is everything here of course with the former looked unsuited by a steady pace at Leopardstown and the latter coming up against probably the best youngster seen out so far, Naval Power. An 89 timefigure suggests Mysterious Night has a fair bit of improving to do, even if the step up to seven will suit him as looks likely, but on the clock at least he looks Holloway Boy’s closest rival with neither of the Johnston pair, Dear My Friend (won at Carlisle and Beverley) nor Dornoch Castle (Haydock and Ayr), having run better than 81, although the former does at least have a reasonable sectional upgrade to his name. Charlie Fellowes’ Marbaan posted an 87 when winning cosily at Salisbury last time but this looks Holloway Boy’s to lose and the only surprise is that he’s available at 2/1 when I would have thought 13/8 would have been nearer the mark.

The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup will be much the poorer for Trueshan’s absence, but with his participation surely hanging in the balance until at least after the first race on Tuesday it makes little appeal from a betting perspective. With three more tough handicaps fleshing out the card – a reminder that this isn’t a Festival for the purists - that leaves us with the Group 2 World Pool Lennox Stakes at 15.00 to tackle. The race has attracted eleven runners, including the 2021 first and third Kinross and Happy Power as well as the 2018 and 2019 winner Sir Dancealot who showed he is no back number with an excellent second off a BHA mark of 103 in a handicap at Pontefract last time. Kinross looks slightly overpriced to me at a generally available 13/2. He finished behind the reopposing Sacred in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last time (eighth as opposed to fifth, about a length between them) so might on the face of it have something to find on the same terms, not least given Sacred was having her first run of the season, but horses who raced nearer the stand side or came from off the pace were favoured as I read the race and while Sacred had both those factors in her favour Kinross had neither. Kinross won this race last year with more in hand than a bunched finish might suggest, quickening well having had to wait for a gap, and has proven course form whereas Sacred has yet to run here and is by a stallion whose progeny have a miserly 8% strike rate at Goodwood over past seven years. Kinross’ rider Frankie Dettori will have something to prove having been jocked off first-day attraction Stradivarius and he should get the ideal tow into the race from likely pacesetter Pogo just inside him in stall 4 (Sacred has a tricky draw in 9). St James’s Palace runner-up Lusail ought to go well, but a three-year-old hasn’t won this since 2013 and he has a bit to find on the clock with the Platinum Jubilee duo.