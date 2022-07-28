Timefigure expert Graeme North returns to preview the pick of the action from day three of Goodwood and he has three fancies on the card.

The feature event on the third day at Goodwood is, as ever, the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes which has attracted nine runners headed by Nashwa just over a month on from her record-breaking victory in the Prix de Diane that saw regular rider Hollie Doyle become the first female rider to win a European Classic. Evidence from the first day (and first two races from Wednesday) suggested the track had thrown an abundance of water on the track, so Nashwa is likely to find underfoot conditions very similar to Chantilly, but it’s difficult to see why she should be so short in the betting (odds on currently) when she has a fair bit to find on form and has nothing in hand on the clock. There is a good case for not taking her Diane win at face value given that she was aided to no small extent by a very favourable draw in stall 2, evidenced by the fact that two of the also-rans, Tariyana and Toy, who were drawn 18 and 16 respectively, have since come out and won the Group 3 Prix Chloe and finished second in the Irish Oaks, while the third-placed Rosacea ran the final 600m faster than Nashwa did and would have finished much closer had she not come out of gate 17.

The issue is landing on one to put up against her. Prix d’Ispahan winner Dreamloper has the best chance on form, but was aided by a good front-running ride that day (runner-up Wally, a Group 3 winner since, came home faster) and hasn’t the big figures on the clock. Lilac Road, who won the Group 2 Middleton at York last time despite being poorly placed, does have but that form hadn’t worked out well. No bet is the conclusion. The best opportunities look to come earlier on the card, where two of the first three races are notable for containing a horse who has finished in front of Westover. The first of the two horses in question is Mr Professor who edged out the Irish Derby winner in the listed Silver Tankard at Pontefract last autumn on heavy ground. That contest has proved to be something of a career highlight for Alice Haynes’ three-year-old, however, and he looks up against it off a BHA mark of 98 against some much more lightly-raced and progressive rivals. It’s no surprise to see Migdam, who won well at Doncaster last time out, and Asaassi, unbeaten in two starts this season, at the head of the market but further down the betting I’m keen on the chances on WANEES who is trained by Charlie Hills. He won his last two starts as a youngster and then took a big step forward when running on well from some way back to land the steadily-run Esher Cup on his reappearance, earning a far bigger sectional upgrade than those just behind him. He went without the hood he wore then in the Britannia at Royal Ascot last time, finishing sixth of 30 without being given a hard time, but that effort puts him well clear on the clock and, being by Le Havre out of a half-sister to the St Leger winner Masked Marvel, there is every chance he’ll improve a fair bit more for his first try at a mile and a quarter.

Possibly the most interesting horse other than ROYAL SCOTSMAN in the Richmond Stakes is not Chateau or Crispy Cat, but Swift Asset who was well backed when winning in good fashion at Windsor on his second start then found himself isolated when sixth to Eddie’s Boy in the Super Sprint last ime, having only one other horse to race with while the main action took place on the favoured stand rail. There’s a possibility that five furlongs is his trip, however, and in any case the credentials of Royal Scotsman are hard to ignore. Fourth of eight in the red-hot Ascot maiden won by Noble Style on his debut, he then beat four next-time-out winners by five lengths and more over this course and distance before splitting subsequent Group winners Persian Force and Blackbeard in the Coventry Stakes in a timefigure of 102. That’s a very tall standard and odds of 7-4 are perfectly acceptable. The second horse to have beaten Westover runs in the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes and is, of course, Derby runner HOO YA MAL who has since been bought out of Andrew Balding’s yard for £1,200,000. How much pressure that has placed on new trainer George Boughey I’m not sure, but on both form (6lb clear on weight-adjusted ratings) and time (4lb clear) Hoo Ya Mal ought to be heading the market. The fact he isn’t is due to the presence of ‘sexy’ rival New London who won a Newmarket handicap in good style last time having looked ill at ease on the track at Chester in the Chester Vase the time before. That’s good form, but Hoo Ya Mal can hardly be considered to have been flattered by his Derby run given it was his first effort at a trip he’s bred to relish and he travelled smoothly throughout. The booking of Ryan Moore is a bonus and he makes plenty of appeal with fellow Derby contestant West Wind Blows, since successful in the listed Glasgow Stakes at Hamilton, another who looks overpriced in comparison to New London. Timefigure selections - Goodwood Thursday Back Wanees in 1.50 Goodwood

Back Royal Scotsman in 2.25 Goodwood