There are some big races coming up in December and Andrew Asquith highlights some notable horses to look out for.
The Paddy Power Gold Cup, which takes place at Cheltenham’s November Meeting, can often be a pointer towards the December Gold Cup and Midnight River and Il Ridoto, who finished third and fourth in that contest, figure prominently in the ante-post market.
Midnight River had been hit with an 8 lb rise following a 25-length romp on his return at Stratford but he proved he's still on a competitive mark, and he can have his effort upgraded as he gave away plenty of ground by taking a wide route throughout. It is no surprise to see him heading the betting.
Not for the first time Il Ridoto threatened to do better than his eventual finishing position. There is a feeling that he finds two and a half miles at this sort of level stretching his stamina, but, on his first start since undergoing a breathing operation, he didn’t empty like he had on previous occasions, so the five-year-old may be worth another chance.
However, at the prices, the Joe Tizzard-trained WAR LORD makes the most appeal. He is a likeable type who was run off his feet on his return when 21 lengths third to Greaneteen in the Haldon Gold Cup, but he was strong in the betting that day so clearly better was expected and connections seemingly feel he’s fairly treated. The return to two and a half miles in a race which should be strongly run will suit him down to the ground and he is a horse who has more to offer over fences.
The Long Walk Hurdle was won by CHAMP 12 months ago and he can make it successive wins in the race following his neck defeat of Paisley Park in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on his return.
Champ and Paisley Park boast the best form and there is no obvious reason as to why the Newbury placings will be reversed. Champ probably wasn’t best suited by having to make his own running at Newbury, but proved himself tactically versatile and he also set a good gallop for Paisley Park to aim at. Both are rising 11 years old but there is no obvious up-and-comer to take them on with and Champ can once more prove his superiority.
The King George VI Chase at Kempton is the centrepiece of a mammoth day of racing on Boxing Day and, as it stands, Paul Nicholls holds a very strong hand with BRAVEMANSGAME and Hitman. Both are intended runners and head the betting with the likes of Galopin des Champs, L’Homme Presse and Protektorat unlikely to take their chance.
Ahoy Senor is another to add into the mix and is currently a big price following his underwhelming return behind Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. He may well shorten if putting up a good performance in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree, but whether he will be able to reverse form at a track like Kempton remains up for debate.
It was hard not to be impressed by Bravemansgame at Wetherby, his jumping once more impeccable, and he ultimately won with plenty up his sleeve. With question marks over his stablemate Hitman’s stamina at three miles up against top-class opposition, he rates the obvious choice as he possesses a high cruising speed and will be well suited by the demands a King George presents.
The Welsh Grand National is often a pure test of stamina and one THE GALLOPING BEAR should relish.
He has finished first past the post on all four starts over fences under Rules, notably when handling attritional conditions well and looking like a dour stayer in the Grand National Trial at Haydock last season (though he was subsequently disqualified after he tested positive for a prohibited raceday substance).
The Galloping Bear remains lightly raced under Rules for his age – he has plenty of experience in points – and strikes as the type who will be tailormade for a Welsh Grand National. He also looks well handicapped off the same mark as when first past the post at Haydock, while a recent return to action over hurdles at Carlisle on will have put him spot on for this assignment.
