There are some big races coming up in December and Andrew Asquith highlights some notable horses to look out for.

December Gold Cup - Cheltenham, Saturday 10 December The Paddy Power Gold Cup, which takes place at Cheltenham’s November Meeting, can often be a pointer towards the December Gold Cup and Midnight River and Il Ridoto, who finished third and fourth in that contest, figure prominently in the ante-post market. Midnight River had been hit with an 8 lb rise following a 25-length romp on his return at Stratford but he proved he's still on a competitive mark, and he can have his effort upgraded as he gave away plenty of ground by taking a wide route throughout. It is no surprise to see him heading the betting. Not for the first time Il Ridoto threatened to do better than his eventual finishing position. There is a feeling that he finds two and a half miles at this sort of level stretching his stamina, but, on his first start since undergoing a breathing operation, he didn’t empty like he had on previous occasions, so the five-year-old may be worth another chance. However, at the prices, the Joe Tizzard-trained WAR LORD makes the most appeal. He is a likeable type who was run off his feet on his return when 21 lengths third to Greaneteen in the Haldon Gold Cup, but he was strong in the betting that day so clearly better was expected and connections seemingly feel he’s fairly treated. The return to two and a half miles in a race which should be strongly run will suit him down to the ground and he is a horse who has more to offer over fences.

Long Walk Hurdle - Ascot, Saturday 17 December The Long Walk Hurdle was won by CHAMP 12 months ago and he can make it successive wins in the race following his neck defeat of Paisley Park in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on his return. Champ and Paisley Park boast the best form and there is no obvious reason as to why the Newbury placings will be reversed. Champ probably wasn’t best suited by having to make his own running at Newbury, but proved himself tactically versatile and he also set a good gallop for Paisley Park to aim at. Both are rising 11 years old but there is no obvious up-and-comer to take them on with and Champ can once more prove his superiority.

