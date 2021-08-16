Racing tips & preview: Timeform highlights from Goodwood and Beverley

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest from Saturday's meetings at Goodwood and Beverley.

The Ratings Banker Benbatl – Goodwood 15:35 Now aged seven, Godolphin’s globetrotter Benbatl is one of the senior runners in the field for the Celebration Mile but he’s also the class act in the race. He has shown high-class form in his time, notably in 2018 when winning Group 1 contests in Dubai, Germany and Australia before chasing home Winx in the Cox Plate. Even on his more recent form, though, Benbatl is very much the one to beat, with his last two successes coming in Group 2 company at Meydan early last year, one on turf and the other on dirt.

It’s true that Benbatl hasn’t been seen for the best part of a year – he was beaten a length into third behind 2000 Guineas winner Kameko in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket last September – but he made a successful return from a similar absence to this one when winning the same race at Newmarket in 2019. If anywhere near his best, Benbatl should be too good for rivals who are no better than smart. The Big Improver Nagano – Goodwood 15:00 The Roger Varian-trained gelding Nagano has improved with each run since making his debut in April and he can progress again stepping up to Group 3 level for the first time in the March Stakes. His improvement has gone hand-in-hand with stiffer tests of stamina, though he was able to win a couple of novice contests over a mile and a quarter in May at Nottingham and Newcastle. He shaped well on his first try at a mile and a half in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot when meeting trouble in running and then confirmed that promise when winning another good-quality handicap for three-year-olds at Goodwood late last month. Nagano gave the impression he’ll be suited by the extra two furlongs of the March Stakes when swooping from last to first to beat Siskany by three quarters of a length last time. That was a smart effort and better form than his rivals have achieved so far.