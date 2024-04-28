Racing saddened by death of ‘warrior’ Shishkin

The 10-year-old was due to contest the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday.

Shishkin won 14 of his 21 races, including Cheltenham Festival victories in the 2020 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the following season’s Arkle.

Among his other Grade One triumphs was a memorable defeat of Energumene in the 2022 Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

This season had been a rollercoaster ride of emotions for his connections, with Shishkin refusing to start at Ascot before parting company with Nico de Boinville two out in the King George when leading.

He secured what was to be his final success when winning the Denman Chase at Newbury in February, before finishing fourth on his last outing in the Aintree Bowl.

Henderson issued a statement on X saying: “Tragically we have lost Shishkin this evening after he got cast in his stable and fractured his hind leg.

“Everyone involved with Seven Barrows, particularly his owners, Joe and Marie Donnelly, Jaydon, Nico and George are obviously devastated that such a great horse, friend and warrior has gone.

“He was due to leave for Punchestown tomorrow morning but sadly this is now not to be.

“He was an absolute superstar and his CV is testament to that – except the King George is not in it, even though we believe it should have been.

“The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the Arkle were his Cheltenham highlights, but the battle with Energumene in the Clarence House at Ascot was probably his greatest.

“This is a very sad night. He was our star and we will never forget him. Thank you Shishkin for the wonderful memories.”